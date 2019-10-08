Zeus Living Launches in New York Offering Business Travelers Furnished Apartments That Feel Like Home

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living (Zeus), a company that provides furnished homes for the modern workforce, today announced it has launched in New York. The company, which already operates 1,600 homes in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington DC, offers professionals the freedom to live where opportunity takes them without sacrificing the ease and comfort of home. Zeus homes are available for extended stays of 30 days or longer, and are specifically designed to improve the process of traveling for business.

"Mobility has become synonymous with the modern workforce, yet housing options designed for work travel are impersonal, unresponsive and unnecessarily expensive. Zeus has spent the past four years creating a living experience that professionals want, with the depth of supply to support the housing needs of employers in top talent markets," said Zeus CEO and co-founder, Kulveer Taggar. "We're excited to name New York as our fifth city and offer our customers a better option in this global destination."

Launching with a wide variety of homes in Manhattan, Hoboken, and Jersey City, Zeus residents can choose the way they want to experience New York -- whether in the heart of Midtown, a Zeus-managed suite at the W Hotel with panoramic views of the city, or the peace and quiet of a brownstone in tree-lined Hoboken.

Units are outfitted with the amenities professionals need to sleep soundly, wake up recharged and live comfortably. From high-speed WiFi and in-unit laundry to handpicked furnishings from Helix Sleep, Parachute Home and Article, and home essentials from Made In Cookware, Material Kitchen and Public Goods, Zeus homes are designed to bring relief and enjoyment to the disruptive experience of being away from home. With operations teams on the ground in each of the company's five markets, Zeus residents also have access to 24/7 support for property maintenance or special requests, like a sound machine or space heater.

Since 2015, over 27,000 residents have chosen to live with Zeus while companies like Bird, ServiceTitan, HackerOne, and Samsara partner with Zeus on corporate housing solutions. Zeus helps companies manage the complexities of large-scale bookings while providing superior accommodations to employees for an average of 40 percent less than traditional hotels. This is made possible by Zeus' proprietary technology that optimizes the selection, pricing, and servicing of its homes.

"HackerOne headquarters hosts employees traveling from offices in Groningen, Singapore, London, New York, and Paris, and from home offices across the globe. Having a comfortable, modern and convenient home away from home for them is essential," said Mike Battle, San Francisco Office Manager at HackerOne, a hacker-powered pentest and bug bounty platform with 250 employees worldwide. "Managing corporate housing and accommodations for our employees was extremely challenging. Zeus provides us with a full-service, turnkey solution, and the seamless rental process has freed up time for our office management team to focus on their primary responsibilities."

For New York bookings visit this link . Homeowners, landlords, and developers interested in working with Zeus for peace-of-mind property management can learn more here . Open roles in New York are listed on Zeus' careers page .

