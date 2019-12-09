Zeus Living Secures $55M in Series B Funding From Investors Including Airbnb, CEAS Investments, and TI Platform Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living (Zeus), the company that provides furnished homes for modern professionals, today announced it raised $55 million in Series B funding from new partners Airbnb, Comcast, CEAS Investments, and TI Platform Management, and existing investors Alumni Ventures Group, Initialized Capital, NFX, and Spike Ventures.

"We make it easy for people to live where opportunity takes them, whether that means moving cities or halfway across the world," said Kulveer Taggar, CEO and Co-Founder at Zeus. "But finding housing is stressful and time-consuming for both individuals and employers. As someone who has moved countries four times, I've lived through that tension. Zeus Living has built technology to remove complexity from housing, turning it into a service that enables a more mobile world. This new funding enables us to advance this mission on a larger scale."

Since launching in 2015, Zeus has grown to over 2,000 homes across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. On a year-over-year basis, its portfolio of homes has grown 300%. Zeus will use the funds to continue expanding in major metropolitan areas in the U.S. and globally, and to deepen its tech-led approach to the sourcing, pricing, and management of its homes. The company's technology enables Zeus to offer individuals and enterprise clients that include Brex, Disney, ServiceTitan, and Samsara modern, affordable extended-stay housing tailored to the needs of business travelers.

"Modern professionals travel more frequently, stay longer, and seek accommodations that feel like home. As more companies look to Airbnb for Work for extended-stay and relocation solutions, this segment remains a key focus for Airbnb," said David Holyoke, Global Head of Airbnb For Work. "Zeus Living delivers an exceptional guest experience at affordable prices in key cities, and we are excited to invest in them to accelerate their growth."

"As professionals, we all navigate the delicate balance between our professional and personal lives. Our investments in Zeus Living are rooted in so much more than just comfortable housing, but in its potential to help people pursue opportunity without compromising the other parts of their lives," said Garry Tan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Initialized Capital and Zeus board member. Initialized Capital is an existing Zeus investor that participated in the Series B round.

Zeus's average resident stay is three months and many residents have lived with Zeus for six months or longer. Every element of the Zeus experience is designed to ease the discomfort of being away from home for extended periods of time. Residents can choose from multi-family and single-family homes in a variety of neighborhoods, each with functional work areas and high-speed Internet from Comcast. Zeus homes feature handpicked furnishings, amenities, and home essentials from brands like Article, Helix Sleep, and Public Goods, and residents have 24-hour access to the company's on-the-ground resident experience teams.

Zeus homes are available on the Zeus website and Airbnb. Homeowners, landlords, and developers interested in working with Zeus for peace-of-mind property management can learn more here .

ABOUT ZEUS LIVING

Zeus Living provides furnished homes for the modern workforce. Backed by Airbnb, Bowery, Initialized Capital, NFX, and TI Platform Management, Zeus is based in San Francisco and operates in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Professionals and forward-thinking organizations around the world trust Zeus for extended-stay housing with a guaranteed experience. To date, Zeus has hosted more than 27,000 residents for a total of 650,000 nights. For more information, visit zeusliving.com or follow @zeuslivinginc on Twitter.

