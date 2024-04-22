Zeus Names Chief Technology Officer

Suresh Sainath has been named Chief Technology Officer of Zeus and will spearhead the company's efforts to accelerate innovation

ORANGEBURG, S.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus, a world leader in polymer extrusion and catheter manufacturing, announces the appointment of Suresh Sainath as Chief Technology Officer.

In this newly created role, Suresh will lead the company's efforts to accelerate innovation and leverage the advanced capabilities of its component and contract manufacturing platforms. His appointment is expected to galvanize Zeus' global research and development strategy, underpinning the company's long-term, sustainable growth trajectory through technological innovation and advancements.

"We are making significant investments in research and development, and it's exciting to have one of the industry's top innovators lead us into the future," said Zeus' CEO, Paddy O'Brien. "Suresh has a wealth of experience and expertise across med device design, emerging technologies, and developing next-gen catheter solutions. I'm confident his leadership over R&D will further strengthen our commitment to innovation and excellence and reinforce our value as a strategic supplier to customers."

Suresh holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. He has led and co-founded several successful MedTech companies, including CathX Medical, which Zeus acquired in June 2021.

Over the past two decades, Suresh has demonstrated his expertise in delivering forward-thinking catheter design, prototyping, manufacturing, and assembly services to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and medical device companies worldwide. Under his stewardship, the catheter solutions division within Zeus experienced remarkable growth, doubling in size across various metrics such as revenue, workforce, capabilities, and global footprint.

Speaking on his recent appointment, Suresh Sainath said: "Innovation has been at the core of Zeus since day one. I'm honored to work with a highly talented team of researchers, material scientists, and engineers, and look forward to collaborating with customers to help solve their challenges. With a dedicated focus on developing end-to-end catheter solutions using the most advanced technologies and the highest quality components, we can help streamline our customers' supply chain by increasing speed to market, lowering costs, and reducing risks throughout a product's lifecycle."

About Zeus

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world's leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. With over 55 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and other leading industries, Zeus' mission is to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,400 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Arden Hills, Minnesota; and Letterkenny, Ireland. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

