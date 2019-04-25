Zeus Wins NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM) Second Year in a Row for Customer Service Excellence

ORANGEBURG, S.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer extrusion manufacturer and materials science innovator, has earned the Customer Relationship Management Institute's (CRMI) NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for 2018. Zeus has won this award two consecutive years for achieving excellence in customer service.

CRMI presents the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award annually to companies that excel in customer service and are committed to exceeding customer expectations. The organization evaluated over 75 companies in 2018 and selected winners based solely on customer ratings. CRMI conducts the only awards program based on the results of actual customer satisfaction surveys.

To qualify for the Northface ScoreBoard Award, Zeus measured its customer satisfaction and loyalty levels by analyzing survey results from their annual customer satisfaction survey. CRMI evaluated Zeus' survey methodology and audited survey results to determine if Zeus met the demanding award criteria.

CRMI requires companies to achieve a 4.0 or higher score out of a possible 5.0 score in approved categories. Zeus earned a 4.6 score in overall customer satisfaction. This high score confirms Zeus' exceptional performance levels and commitment to developing long-term customer relationships.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard award for exemplary customer service two years in a row. Our 4.6 overall score confirms Zeus' commitment to exceeding customer expectations during every single interaction. The positive feedback we receive regularly from our customers helps ensure we secure successful and lasting customer relationships. CRMI's recognition, along with the many other awards we have received over the years, demonstrates our team's dedication to delivering consistent, top-notch performance levels." – Bob Chaney, SVP of Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

