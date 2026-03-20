ZEVIA AND CARDI B ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP ROOTED IN RADICAL REALNESS

Grammy-Winning Artist Joins Zevia as a Shareholder and Brand Ambassador

The multi-year collaboration launches with Zevia as the official sponsor of Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour, followed by future brand activations, a major campaign dropping Summer 2026, and more.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a culture saturated with artificial everything, from fake ingredients in drinks to AI-generated advertisements, better-for-you beverage brand Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) and global superstar Cardi B are cutting through the noise. Today, they announce a multi-year partnership that pairs Zevia's zero fake, zero sugar soda with an artist who has built her empire on one non-negotiable principle: keeping it real.

Cardi B is Zevia's official Brand Ambassador

As consumers increasingly demand transparency from the brands they support (source), this partnership brings together two cultural challengers who believe honesty, confidence, and simplicity should never be compromised. Zevia has built its reputation on radical transparency and is a staunch defender of real ingredients, while Cardi B has taken a similarly unfiltered approach to connecting with her fans, saying what she means and standing by it.

"I love soda but I can't be out here drinking a whole can of sugar," said Cardi B. "Zevia, it's zero sugar, no fake ingredients, and it hits. This year, we are taking it to the next level together."

As a shareholder and brand ambassador, Cardi B will help shape Zevia's cultural strategy and creative direction across multiple touchpoints.

"In a world full of fakes and artificial choices, Zevia stands for doing things the real way," said Kirsten Suarez, Chief Marketing Officer of Zevia. "Cardi B is unapologetically confident, says what she means, and never waters herself down, all qualities that mirror how we think about our ingredients and our brand. Together, we're excited to show people that better-for-you doesn't have to be boring, niche, or overcomplicated."

The partnership kicks off with Zevia as the official sponsor of Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour. The Bardigang – Cardi B's fan base – should keep an eye out for Zevia moments on and off the stage, including a select number of ticket giveaways taking place through the end of the tour.

Looking ahead, Cardi B's major campaign with Zevia will launch in Summer 2026 during peak beverage season. The campaign will include new Zevia x Cardi B commercials, in-store product displays, social content, a sampling tour, in-person appearances, and more. Cardi B will also collaborate with Zevia on new products and flavor innovation, bringing her signature flair to the better-for-you category.

Over the course of the partnership, Zevia and Cardi B will continue to announce fun and interactive ways they're collaborating. Stay tuned for more details at zevia.com, and Zevia's Instagram and TikTok.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. Zevia is distributed in more than 39,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience and e-commerce channels.

About Cardi B

Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of all time, regardless of genre, gender, or generation— all accomplished in less than a decade. Among her seemingly unstoppable list of accomplishments, she stands as the highest-certified female rapper on the RIAA's "Top Artists (Digital Singles)" ranking with over 100 million RIAA-certified units sold, with 3 diamond certifications. Her chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-winning, 6x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, continues to be a landmark achievement in female rap streaming history. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow." Her extensive list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors currently includes 10 GRAMMY® nominations and one win for Best Rap Album for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, eight Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, four Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME's "TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018," being named Entertainment Weekly's 2018 "Entertainer of the Year", Billboard's 2020 "Woman of the Year," and receiving the Impact of the Year Award at Billboard's 2025 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, cementing her influence in the music industry. along with countless other triumphs. She continues to expand her musical legacy in 2025 with her newly released sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, available everywhere now, which became the fastest album to go platinum in history, debuted at #1 marking her second straight #1 on the Billboard 200, and has extended versions including AM I THE DRAMA? (Bonus Edition) and AM I THE DRAMA? (ErrTime Edition). Cardi B has also announced her first-ever US arena tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour, kicking off on February 11th in Palm Desert, CA.

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SOURCE Zevia