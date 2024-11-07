Zevia Expands Distribution of its Better-For-You Soda into More than 4,300 Walmart Stores' "Modern Soda" Set Nationwide

Zevia, the First Brand to Offer a Naturally Sweetened Alternative to Mainstream Soda and now the #1 Naturally Sweetened Zero Sugar Soda in the US, Increases Distribution to 5x its Current Retail Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zevia PBC, the zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverage company, announced it is expanding its Walmart distribution this month from +800 stores to now being available nationally in more than 4,300 locations, an increase of more than five-times current store distribution.

Zevia is expanding its Walmart distribution from +800 stores to being available nationally, in more than 4,300 Walmart locations. Zevia's expansion with Walmart is built around a multi-year insights-based effort and partnership with the retail leader to provide a better understanding of the Better-for-You soda category, resulting in Walmart's new in-store set "Modern Soda."

Zevia® Soda in Walmart has seen substantial growth in existing Walmart stores over the past two years. As more and more Americans are ditching traditional sodas for healthier alternatives, Zevia has been in the forefront of this expansion as consumers are highly engaged with the brand, consuming 4x more Zevia products per household versus competition, according to the Numerator Shopper Metrics Data Report for 12 months ending August 2024. The Better-for-You soda category is growing overall and just recently reached $1 billion in sales, according to Spins/Circana across MULO + Natural Channel for Latest 52 Weeks Ending 9/8/2024.

Launched in 2007 as an affordable, alternative soft drink for those looking to avoid both added sugars and artificial sweeteners, Zevia has been guided by its mission to address the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia has also focused on affordability and is a significantly more affordable Better-for-You Soda Brand versus premium priced competitors.

"Our exciting expansion with Walmart is built around a multi-year insights-based effort to provide a better understanding and thus a clearer definition of the Better-for-You soda category – past, present and future," said Zevia President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Taylor. "We love Walmart's decision to call the in-store set 'Modern Soda,' and the strength of the brands featured combined with a sea-change in consumer behavior in favor of Better-for-You beverage make this a very exciting space. Zevia's product offering and attractive price point fits well with Walmart's commitment to making healthier food more accessible and affordable, which is well served by this increased brand and category distribution into Walmart retail locations across the U.S."

While select Zevia soda flavors are offered specifically at Walmart, its full portfolio includes 18 naturally delicious zero sugar sodas, including top-selling flavors such as Cola, Creamy Root Beer, Vanilla Cola, Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, and Orange Soda, new Soda flavor Cran-Raspberry, along with limited-edition flavor and recently launched online exclusive, Salted Caramel. All Zevia® beverages have zero artificial colors, zero artificial flavors, zero artificial sweeteners, and are naturally sweetened with plant-based ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. Zevia is distributed in more than 37,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

