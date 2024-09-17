Zevia Launches Salted Caramel Zero Sugar Soda as a Limited-Edition Fall Flavor, Now Available on Amazon

Zevia's Unexpected and Decadent New Flavor is THE Next Fall Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zevia, the naturally delicious, zero sugar beverage company and the #1 Better-for-You Soda, announced the launch of its new Salted Caramel Soda, a limited-edition flavor sold only on Amazon and Zevia.com.

Zevia's new Salted Caramel zero-sugar soda, a limited-edition flavor available online at Amazon and Zevia.com, is a decadent and indulgent seasonal beverage option that aims to fill soda lovers' fridges with something new, refreshing and a naturally sweetened alternative to the typical pumpkin and apple fall flavors.

With 40 percent of consumers increasing their non-alcoholic beverage consumption because they want to treat themselves, according to Datassentials 2023 Non-Alcoholic Beverage Report, Salted Caramel Soda meets a growing demand as Zevia's most decadent and unique soda to date. It's refreshing, indulgent, and perfectly balanced with flavors of buttery caramel and a hint of salt, making it perfect for a daytime treat or cozy evening. The bubbly, naturally delicious beverage is best enjoyed chilled. Like all Zevia products, Salted Caramel Soda has zero sugar, zero artificial colors, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero calories.

"Zevia Salted Caramel is delicious and unexpected making it big news this fall for the soda category as it's truly disrupting the status quo and going beyond expected fall flavors like apple and pumpkin spice," says Kirsten Suarez, Chief Marketing Officer at Zevia. "Zevia basically invented the better-for-you soda category and now once again is stepping up with breakthrough innovation in the category. Salted Caramel is fun, is fall, and free of sugar and questionable ingredients – we're thrilled to share this special flavor with loyal Zevia fans and invite others to try."

The limited-edition soda is the latest addition to Zevia's broad portfolio of naturally delicious zero sugar sodas including top-selling flavors such as Cola, Creamy Root Beer, Vanilla Cola, Black Cherry, Ginger Ale and Orange Soda.

Salted Caramel Soda is now available in 8-packs on Amazon and in 24-packs on Zevia.com while supplies last.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. Zevia is distributed in more than 34,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

