Zevia Releases Holiday Ad Shining Light on Artificiality - both in Commercials and in Soda

Zevia, the zero sugar naturally sweetened better-for-you soda, "Pokes the Polar Bear" by responding to Coca-Cola's AI holiday ad with a lighthearted parody that offers Zevia as a solution to artificial problems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevia PBC, the zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverage company, released its holiday ad titled, "Break from Artificial," taking on the weird and concerning parts of artificiality – both in commercials and in soda. After Coca-Cola recently received backlash for releasing an AI-generated commercial that lacked realness and authenticity, Zevia saw an opportunity to create an ad parodying the unpleasant reality of artificiality and creating awareness for its naturally delicious soda as an alternative.

In the ad, Zevia playfully uses exaggerated AI imagery – Santa flying in on a drone instead of a sleigh, a polar bear eating presents instead of giving them, and absurdly artificial people enjoying artificial brown beverages. Its intent is to entertain viewers with lighthearted content while showcasing how artificial things are troubling – from Coca-Cola's holiday ad which has been criticized for not showing authentic scenes or emotions to traditional soda which is filled with artificial ingredients. At the end, the ad transitions to real people enjoying naturally delicious Zevia® beverages, making the case that consumers craving something more real should consider Zevia, a clearly delicious, not suspicious soda with zero sugar, and made without artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors.

"Artificial things can be convenient, but they can also be concerning to people – from AI videos without the feeling of human connection to sodas with artificial ingredients," said Zevia Chief Marketing Officer Kirsten Suarez. "While our lighthearted parody ad aims to entertain in response to the increasing use of AI in marketing, we hope it starts a conversation about Zevia being a great alternative to artificial sodas. To help spur those conversations, we're getting bold beyond this specific holiday ad with Zevia's biggest ever investment levels in marketing to increase awareness and interest of our better-for-you soda brand."

Launched in 2007 as an alternative soft drink to traditional brands for those looking to avoid both sugars and artificial ingredients, Zevia has been guided by its mission to address global health challenges. Zevia has also focused on accessibility and is a significantly more affordable better-for-you soda brand versus premium priced competitors.

To learn more about Zevia and find Zevia® products at a store near you, visit Zevia.com

About Zevia

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. Zevia is distributed in more than 37,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

