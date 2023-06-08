ZEVX LAUNCHES 'INTELLIGENT' FLEET SOFTWARE SERVICE FOR COMMERCIAL E-MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Technology innovator in intelligent battery and commercial powertrain systems introduces OpenZEVX SaaS to optimize battery and charge system performance.

GILBERT, Ariz., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX™, Inc., a worldwide leader in intelligent EV systems, today announced the launch of OpenZEVX™, a powerful SaaS fleet management system designed for battery electric powertrains and e-mobility solutions.

OpenZEVXTM, a powerful SaaS fleet management system designed for battery electric powertrains and e-mobility solutions.
ZEVX Athena SR Commercial Powertrain (PRNewsfoto/ZEVX, Inc.)

OpenZEVX empowers fleet managers to optimize commercial EV powertrains and charge systems to improve EV performance, range and driver safety. With an array of advanced tools and predictive features, OpenZEVX offers insights and dynamic control of vehicle systems to maximize battery performance and drive profile. Customers will see an immediate improvement in total cost of ownership (TCO), as well as operational control and fidelity of fleet assets to maximize efficiencies at the depot level. OpenZEVX will be available in four packages, ZEVXdev™, ZEVXpress™, ZEVXpower™, and ZEVXcommand™.

Key features of ZEVXdev and ZEVXpress together include:

  • API Access: Third-party developers can access the data and functionality of their EV fleet management software through an Application Programming Interface (API), enabling integration with other software and tools.
  • Telematics/Route Tracking: Real-time telematics data tracks the location, speed, and performance of EVs, providing fleet managers with valuable insights for efficient route planning and monitoring.
  • Driver Performance Optimization: Professional services component offers fleet managers a range of performance optimization options, including eco-driving mode and regenerative braking.
  • Vehicle Health Analysis & Recommendations: Monitors the health of the EV fleet, analyzing data to identify potential maintenance issues before they become critical.
  • Monthly Performance Reporting: Detailed monthly reports provide fleet managers with key performance metrics, including energy consumption, cost savings, and emissions reduction.
  • Vehicle Charging Expense Reporting: Fleet managers can effortlessly track and report the charging expenses of each vehicle, both within and outside of their facilities.
  • Fleet Manager Mobile App: Empowers fleet managers to remotely manage their fleet from anywhere.
  • Predictive Service Reporting: Daily drive profile data analysis, error reporting and dynamic course of action (COA) delivered to service team through portal.
  • OTA Updates: Over-the-Air (OTA) service updates and enhancements, eliminates manual service calls to diagnose, resolve and flash onboard systems.
  • Future Product Additions: Designed to integrate seamlessly with future products and technologies, ensuring ongoing innovation and scalability.

"We are thrilled to launch OpenZEVX, a rich fleet management system designed specifically for EV fleet assets," said Jim Maury, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of ZEVX. "With OpenZEVX, we empower fleet managers to better optimize vehicle performance, enhance driver safety, reduce costs, and ultimately unlock the full potential of their energy transition to intelligent battery electric systems and remove toxic CO2 and NOX from fleet operations."

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that can quickly migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power tools to zero carbon. ZEVX's platinum service mission starts with customers, operating through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure and tier 1 fleet management companies (FMCs).

For more information on openZEVX SaaS, please visit zevx.com.

About ZEVX

ZEVX™ is a worldwide leader in delivering intelligent EV systems powering commercial class 2 to 5 vehicles, power takeoff, reefer refrigeration, and EV infrastructure such as charging stations. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that can quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides for rapid adoption through our service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet asset customers to optimize their carbon transition.

Peter Evers
ZEVX
(415) 388-3680
[email protected]

