ZEZE Soaps Is More Than a Cleanser -- It's a Lifestyle

The Wellness Brand's Bath Soaps Tap into Organic, Herbal, and Ayurvedic Ingredients to Soothe Stress and Cleanse the Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bath is an iconic place to rest, relax, and recharge. The soaps that an individual uses can make or break this experience. That's why Osia Osia by ZEZE has created its line of fragrance-filled luxury herbal and organic bath soaps. Each bar is designed to gently cleanse the skin while simultaneously providing an aromatic sensation that enhances a meditative state.

The formulas for ZEZE soaps draw their collective inspiration from Eastern tradition. They are handmade by a team of over 60 craftsmen who use Ayurvedic methods and cold-pressed pure oils, essential oils, and floral extracts and distillations to create the soap's gentle cleansing utility and unique aromas.

For instance, the wellness brand's popular French Lavender Organic soap taps into the renowned power of lavender to create a relaxing atmosphere . The same can be said for many of the brand's other products, like Bourbon Rose, Egyptian Musk, and Kumkumadi Oil with Saffron.

Along with their signature fragrances, each bar is made with certified organic ingredients. These gently foam and provide essential hydration that makes them the perfect foundation for healthy glowing skin.

"Every ZEZE bar of bath soap gives you a unique, relaxing experience," says company cofounder Saurabh Bhatia, "the fragrance is long-lasting and truly helps our customers unwind and let go at the end of stressful days. The variety of smells also lets customers change their experience from one bath to the next. But whether they stick to one smell or many, we've found one thing is certain, if you try it once, you'll ask for it another time. For those who use them, ZEZE isn't just another cleanser. It's a zen experience that becomes part of their lifestyle."

In a world defined by fear and stress, ZEZE soaps offer a way of escape. They enable individuals to consistently tap into a relaxing, meditative state that is inspired by the wisdom of ancient, Ayurvedic wellness practices and which can become a predictable and effective way to destress and relax on a regular basis.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for many years. Learn more at zezenaturals.com .

