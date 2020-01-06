ZF coASSIST Level 2+ Automated Driving system most affordable in the Industry

ZF sees so-called Level 2+ semi-automated driving systems as a pragmatic and feasible approach to help enhance safety and comfort in passenger cars. By combining an advanced sensor suite including cameras and radars with a central electronic control unit, functions such as adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane change assist, lane keeping assist and traffic jam support are enabled.

ZF's coASSIST system offers drivers significant comfort and safety benefits at a price well under $1,000 US dollars – while meeting projected Euro NCAP 2024 test protocols and delivering popular Level 2+ functions. It will be in production with a major Asian manufacturer by the end of 2020 utilizing the full ZF system including Mobileye's EyeQ™. Following the initial start of production, the system will also introduce ZF's first launch of its Gen21 Medium-Range Radar.

"At ZF we believe that Level 2+ systems that meet advanced safety test protocols and help relieve the stress on the driving task will be the primary driver for personal passenger vehicles in the near future and provide a platform to help identify, and then test and validate for unusual global road scenarios," said Christophe Marnat, executive vice president for the ZF Electronics and Advanced Driver Assist Systems division.

Making these systems affordable is also important as it enables more market penetration and brings the system advantages to consumers more rapidly. This will also help them to acclimate to semi-automated functions as the driver is always in the loop.

ZF is the system integrator and offers a full range of L2+ systems including:

ZF coASSIST – the cost-effective Level 2+ solution that helps meet Euro NCAP performance requirements while delivering the most popular Level 2+ ADAS functions utilizing Mobileye, an Intel Company, EyeQ ™ technology.

ZF coDRIVE – extends the functionality of traffic jam and highway driving support. 360° surround camera perception and the processing capability of Mobileye's EyeQ technology enable automated lane changes and automatic overtaking.

ZF coPILOT is designed for advanced computing power and processing scalability from Level 2+ up to Level 4 and is jointly developed with NVIDIA. It offers functions like feet-free and hands-free operation, automated lane change and overtaking, automated garage parking and route learning and utilizes ZF's ProAI controller.

"This full suite of offerings is the most comprehensive in the industry and allows customers to choose the right level of functionality to assist in driving scenarios such as Highway driving, traffic jams in urban or highway situations, driver initiated to automatic lane changes and automated parking assistance. Following the launch of coASSIST this year ZF's full range of Level 2+ systems will be available in the following 1-3 years," said Marnat.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act. In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. The company has a global workforce of 149,000 with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. ZF invests over six percent of its sales in research and development annually.

