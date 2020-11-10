ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division Earns Platinum Supplier Award from Wabash National Corporation

ZF earns Platinum Supplier Award from Wabash National Corporation for exceptional performance over the past year Tweet this

ZF has supplied Wabash National with trailer vehicle controls, including EasyStop™ and Enhanced EasyStop™ anti-lock braking systems and SmartTrac® vehicle roll stability systems (RSS), for more than 15 years.

"ZF is honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Wabash National," said Patrick Kealy, Trailer OE Business Leader, North America, ZF CVCS. "Our collective team works hard to be a "Partner in Uptime" to Wabash National, ensuring they have seamless access to quality parts and superior customer service. In particular, I'm pleased to acknowledge and thank the hardworking team at our newly expanded distribution hub in Hebron, KY for their relentless commitment to customer uptime and quality."

Award criteria include scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost and service, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization, supporting Wabash National's growth and accelerating innovation. In 2019, ZF received Wabash National's top honor, the Pinnacle Award for Supplier of the Year.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

