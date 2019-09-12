ZF Intends to Divest its Shares in Haldex
Sep 12, 2019, 03:52 ET
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex notes that its largest shareholder, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, this morning announced that it intends to divest its shareholding in Haldex, reportedly consisting of 8.9 million shares.
Haldex AB (publ) is required to publish the above information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication by the Haldex media contact stated in the release on September 12, 2019 at 9.29 CET.
This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.
For further information please contact:
Jörgen Durban
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +46-418-476163
Catharina Paulcén
SVP Corporate Communications
Phone: +46-418-476157
Email: catharina.paulcen@haldex.com
