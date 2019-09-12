ZF Intends to Divest its Shares in Haldex

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex notes that its largest shareholder, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, this morning announced that it intends to divest its shareholding in Haldex, reportedly consisting of 8.9 million shares.

Haldex AB (publ) is required to publish the above information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication by the Haldex media contact stated in the release on September 12, 2019 at 9.29 CET.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

