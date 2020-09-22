ZF Wins Nissan Global Supplier Innovation Award for camera technology supporting automated functions

"We thank Nissan for this prestigious award and the opportunity to contribute to innovative systems such as the ProPILOT 2.0," said Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG. ZF looks forward to continuing to help develop and support advanced safety and automated driving technologies for global automakers."

This is ZF's third Innovation Award in recognition for its camera technology developments with Nissan since 2014.

The innovative Tri-Cam is part of ZF's S-Cam4 family of cameras. It adds a telephoto lens with a 28º field-of-view for improved long-distance sensing, and a fish-eye lens with a 150° field of view for improved short-range sensing. This allows for enhanced long-range object detection in addition to improved short-range sensing capabilities for advanced overall performance in premium ADAS applications, in particular for semi-automated driving functions including Highway Driving Assist and Traffic Jam Assist.

The compact and flexible mechanical design makes ZF's Tri-cam the smallest multi-lens smart camera currently on the market and highlights ZF's expertise in high-precision mechatronic/vision integration. It requires highly complex coordination of the camera lens views using intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations to provide accurate range and distance measurements.

ProPILOT 2.0 is a revolutionary autonomous drive technology designed for highway use in multi-lane traffic. Nissan was the first Japanese automaker to introduce a combination of steering, accelerator and braking that, under appropriate conditions, can be operated in fully automatic mode, easing driver workload in heavy highway traffic and long commutes and in urban traffic situations. The three-lens configuration offering wider and longer fields of view enable more sophisticated and precise functions.

This award also highlights the success of ZF's See, Think and Act approach that enables advanced safety and automated functions as ZF continues to develop its full suite of sensors (camera, radar and lidar), electronic control units (Pro AI and Safety Domain ECU) and intelligent mechanical systems (steering, braking and active suspension systems) that can precisely control vehicles in piloted or automated modes.

ZF is the world leader in the design, development and supply of forward-looking camera technology and supplies more than a dozen leading automakers.

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

