ZGIVE & boodleAI Announce 1st Integrated AI-Donor Intelligence on Auction Fundraising Platform

First-Ever Digital AI-Auction Integration Means More Lucrative Fundraising for Nonprofits

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZGIVE, www.zgive.com , and boodleAI, www.boodle.ai , have announced an integrated platform partnership to provide nonprofits with direct access to AI-powered donor intelligence on the ZGIVE digital event and auction fundraising platform.

boodleAI

This integrated platform partnership represents a major step forward in the nonprofit fundraising and technology category. With this new AI integration, nonprofits will now have direct access to a powerful combination of ZGIVE's event fundraising platform and boodleAI's AI-powered analytics. By leveraging the best of both companies' offerings, nonprofits can build auction fundraising events that are smart, targeted, and more financially lucrative for their organization.

ZGIVE's Donor Intelligence Report, powered by boodleAI, will provide deep insights and predictive, actionable data on the nonprofit's audience demographics. The data gleaned from these insights can then be used to help nonprofits customize their event fundraisers with auction items, donation asks, and price points that are relevant to their auction participants - thus increasing engagement and fundraising. In addition, predictive analytics can help identify and convert more major gift donors and even help them prospect for net-new donors and participants.

"The integration of these two powerful tools will give nonprofits an unprecedented edge when it comes to event fundraising," said Tricia Roseveare, CMO of ZGIVE. "Direct access to sophisticated AI, predictive analytics, and a user-friendly auction platform with cutting-edge technology makes it a no-brainer option for any organization looking to increase donations and grow its donor base."

"The genesis of boodleAI was to get great insights into the hands of nonprofit development teams so that they could act upon these insights," said Shawn Olds, CEO & Co-Founder of boodleAI. "Offering these insights in a platform like ZGIVE just makes it easier for development teams to action the insights and focus on the donors who have a true affinity for their cause."

To learn about what this innovative integrated AI offering can do for your nonprofit organization. visit www.zgive.com/ai .

