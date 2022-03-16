ZGIVE Launches AI-Boosted Digital Auctions for Nonprofits

Digital Auction Platform Set to Revolutionize Auction Fundraising With AI

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZGIVE, www.zgive.com, a top-five digital auction platform for nonprofits, is excited to announce its partnership with boodleAI, www.boodle.ai, a cutting-edge predictive analytics platform providing machine learning solutions for nonprofits and organizations worldwide.

AI is taking the world by storm, and ZGIVE, in partnership with boodleAI, is on a mission to help nonprofits get in on the action. ZGIVE's user-friendly digital auction platform will now include the option to add machine learning to boost fundraising revenue for their client's live, virtual, and hybrid auction events.

With an AI-boosted digital auction, nonprofits can leverage predictive analytics to drive more participants to their auction. They can also determine what auction items will be most relevant to their audience and identify the best price point to maximize fundraising.

"Our mission at ZGIVE is to simplify auctions for nonprofits with our easy-to-use digital auction platform," said Tricia Roseveare, CMO of ZGIVE. "We are thrilled to partner with boodleAI and help take nonprofit auction fundraising to a whole new level."

"We are excited to partner with ZGIVE, said Shawn Olds, CEO of boodleAI. "By combining ZGIVE's best in class digital auction technology with boodleAI's predictive insights, we empower development teams to meet their fundraising goals faster and easier than ever before by focusing developments efforts on the donors that matter - in the ways that matter to the donor."

To learn more about ZGIVE's AI-boosted digital auctions, visit www.zgive.com/ai.

About ZGIVE

ZGIVE is a state-of-the-art digital auction fundraising platform designed to simplify auctions for nonprofits. For more information on ZGIVE, visit https://www.zgive.com. For media inquiries about ZGIVE, contact: Tricia Roseveare, CMO, ZGIVE, [email protected], 925-963-1047.

About boodleAI

boodleAI unleashes the power of predictive analytics by delivering a robust AI-powered contact intelligence, lead generation, and advertising platform. Sales, Marketing, and Fundraising teams can now realize their full potential through the use of 100+ out-of-the-box predictive models, custom model development using first and third-party data, and dynamic personas. The combination of these tools results in ultra-targeted net new and existing prospect target lists driving prioritized development goals. For more information about boodleAI, visit www.boodle.ai. For media inquiries about boodleAI, contact: Mike Alonzo, VP of Experience, boodleAI, [email protected].

