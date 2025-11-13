Zhang Xinyuan Hosts Two Vimi Wellness Ambassador Advancement Contests Within a Year, Attracting Over 3,000 Chinese Women

BOAO, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vimi Wellness Ambassador Advancement Contest," hosted by Ms. Zhang Xinyuan, a well-known Chinese gender relationship expert and founder of the Vimi Wellness brand, was successfully held in Hainan, China, in June and October 2025. The series of contests attracted more than 3,000 women from across the country, helping contemporary women break through their self-imposed limitations and achieve personal growth and transformation through systematic mind-body training courses.

Professional Course Design for Mind-Body Integration

The first advancement contest took place in June in Hainan, featuring a five-day event that combined professional training with immersive experiences. The second contest was held in October, also spanning five days. Both events attracted participants from various cities across China. The contests adopted an innovative mind-body integration teaching model, allowing participants to explore in-depth areas such as body awakening, emotional expression, and inner growth through systematic courses.

The course design was based on Ms. Zhang Xinyuan's 17 years of professional experience and combined with the actual needs of modern women. The morning beach training sessions integrated "Vimi Flexibility Technique" with core yoga training, using scientific breathing methods and body movements to help participants awaken their inner energy. The daytime courses were carefully designed with three main modules: body management and body perception training to help women rediscover and accept their bodies; self-expression and communication skills to enhance participants' ability to express themselves; and emotional intelligence and relationship building to promote healthy interpersonal relationships.

Evening activities included themed sharing sessions and relaxation healing segments. These courses not only focused on skill transmission but also emphasized practical application, ensuring that participants could continue to benefit after returning to their daily lives. "After going through this transformation, you will feel that it is a brand-new journey of life," said Zhang Xinyuan during the contest.

Participants Witness Real Change

At the outcome display segment of the October contest, 40 successful participants showcased remarkable growth. Ms. Li from Shanghai shared, "I am 45 years old this year, married for twenty years, and for the first time, I have fully accepted my body."

Such transformation is not an isolated case. Many participants said that before joining the courses, they generally faced challenges such as postpartum recovery, menopausal adaptation, and intimate relationships. With professional guidance and group support, they not only mastered practical health management methods but also reconnected with their bodies and improved their quality of life.

"We are not selecting perfect models, but real-life role models," emphasized Zhang Xinyuan. All the finalists will be granted the opportunity to participate in the finals of the "Vimi Flexibility Happiness Grand Ceremony" in January 2026 and will continue to spread the concept of women's private health.

Professional Background Supports Quality Assurance

As an expert with 17 years of experience in the fields of gender sensuality and women's private health, Zhang Xinyuan has integrated her professional knowledge and practical experience to create a unique course system. From being the China regional champion of Miss Globe to a Guinness World Record challenger, Zhang Xinyuan has always been committed to exploring diverse paths for women's potential development. Her professional team includes health management consultants, psychological counselors, and body shape trainers, ensuring the comprehensiveness and professionalism of the courses. "Our mentor team comprises experts in women's health management, sexology & intimate relationship studies, psychology, and healthy lifestyle management," said Zhang Xinyuan.

The contest evaluation criteria also reflect the organizer's professional attitude. The evaluation team focuses not only on external performance but also on the participants' growth journey and personal breakthroughs. The criteria include improvements in body awareness, progress in emotional expression, degree of self-acceptance, and community support capabilities, among other dimensions.

With the successful completion of the two-city contests this year, the Vimi Wellness team led by Zhang Xinyuan will continue to advance projects related to women's health and growth. For many participants, these experiences were not just contests but important milestones in personal growth. As Zhang Xinyuan said, "Every self-exploration accumulates the strength to move forward." In today's era where women's development is increasingly valued, such professional and systematic growth programs are providing tangible paths for more women to make real changes.

SOURCE Vimi Wellness (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.