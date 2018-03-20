Zhaopin: 70% of China White Collars Aim to Land New Jobs

Spring is traditionally the peak season for job-hopping in China, as workers explore their options following the Chinese New Year holiday. Zhaopin conducted its spring survey to gauge white-collar workers' confidence in their careers, and their intentions to change jobs. More than 50,800 white collars participated in this nationwide survey.

Highlights of Zhaopin's survey for spring 2018:

About 70% of white-collar workers were taking actions to seek new jobs this spring. The figure declined from 80% a year earlier, but still remained at a high level.

Salary was by far the most important reason for white-collar workers to change jobs, with 55.8% indicating dissatisfaction with their current salary packages.

Emerging first-tier cities overtook first-tier cities as the top destination for white-collar workers seeking new jobs.

More and more white-collar workers in China were taking a positive attitude on job-hopping. About 35.9% believed that job-hopping demonstrated the courage to explore new possibilities.

were taking a positive attitude on job-hopping. About 35.9% believed that job-hopping demonstrated the courage to explore new possibilities. The confidence of white-collar workers in their career development dropped to 3.71, compared with 3.95 for spring 2017. The confidence index is measured from 1 to 5, with 5 as the highest.

70% of white-collar workers taking actions to seek new jobs

March and April are the most active season for white-collar workers to change jobs. Zhaopin's survey found that about 70% were taking actions to seek new jobs this spring. The figure declined from 80% a year earlier, but still remained at a high level.

According to Zhaopin's survey, 12.9% of white-collar workers were in the process of quitting or onboarding this spring, and 56.7% were looking for new opportunities with updated resumes. The other 23.6% of white-collar workers indicated intentions to switch jobs, without having taken any action yet. Only 6.8% had no intention, or were not decided.

Job-hopping intention for spring 2018 Intention/action Percentage In the process of quitting or

onboarding 12.9% Looking for new opportunities with

updated resumes 56.7% Having intention but no action yet 23.6% Not decided 5.5% No intention 1.3%

Salary was by far the most important reason for white-collar workers to change jobs, with 55.8% of them indicating dissatisfaction with their current salary packages. Uncertain prospects at their companies and limited promotion opportunities were also key concerns that caused white-collar workers to quit their jobs and seek new opportunities.

Reasons for job-hopping Reason Percentage Salary 55.8% Uncertain prospects of companies 42.9% Promotion limits 38.6% Welfare packages 36.6% Imbalance of work and life 23.7% Not interested in current work 18.6% Superior-subordinate relationship 14.2% Better opportunities 10.8% Relations with co-workers 5.7%

White-collar workers born in the 1980s and 1990s were the most active job-hoppers, as they were seeking faster growth in their career development. Those born in the 1970s and 1960s were relatively more stable with their current jobs.

Job-hopping action by demographics Age group Percentage taking action Born in 1990s 69.6% Born in 1980s 70.3% Born in 1970s 64.2% Born in 1960s 64.2%

In terms of work experience, employees with 5 to 8 years of experience were the most likely to change jobs, with 72.5% taking actions. Many of them were facing bottlenecks in their career development, and would like to seek better opportunities.

Job-hopping action by experience Experience Percentage taking action Within 1 year 65.7% 1 to 3 years 69.6% 3 to 5 years 70.9% 5 to 8 years 72.5% 8 to 10 years 70.7% Over 10 years 67.5%

White-collar workers in smaller companies were not as stable as those in big companies. Small companies with fewer than 100 employees found that 71.6% of their workers were looking for new job opportunities.

Job-hopping action by company size Company size Percentage taking action Fewer than 100 employees 71.6% 101 to 1,000 employees 68.9% 1,001 to 10,000 employees 67.8% Over 10,000 employees 67.3%

With the booming economy, the job markets in emerging first-tier cities were very active, and more white-collar workers in these cities were taking job-hopping actions.

Top 10 cities for job-hopping Ranking City Percentage taking action 1 Chongqing 73.6% 2 Hefei 73.4% 3 Shenyang 73.2% 4 Xi'an 73.1% 5 Chengdu 72.9% 6 Wuhan 72.9% 7 Changsha 72.4% 8 Lanzhou 72.2% 9 Hangzhou 71.8% 10 Wuxi 71.8%

Emerging first-tier cities also overtook first-tier cities as the top destination when white-collar workers were looking for new jobs. About 33.2% of them would target jobs in emerging first-tier cities, compared with 32.7% preferring first-tier cities.

Job-hopping destination Cities Percentage First-tier cities 32.7% Emerging first-tier cities 33.2% Second-tier cities 27.4% Third-tier and below cities 6.7%

As to job-hopping frequency, 34.8% of white-collar workers would change jobs every 1 to 3 years, while 19.1% chose to get a new job every year. Still, there were 24.1% who were very stable and had never changed their jobs.

Job-hopping frequency Year Percentage Within 1 year 19.1% 1 to 3 years 34.8% 3 to 5 years 15.4% Over 5 years 6.6% Never changed jobs 24.1%

More and more white-collar workers in China were taking a positive attitude on job-hopping. About 35.9% believed that job-hopping demonstrated the courage to explore new possibilities.

Attitude on job-hopping View Percentage Having the courage to explore more

possibilities 35.9% Lack of clear self-awareness 22.5% Impetuous and lack of maturity 17.4% Not steady and reliable 9.9% Helpful for fast promotion and pay

raise 7.4% Motivated to make progress 6.9%

Confidence of white-collar workers in their careers declined

This spring, the confidence of white-collar workers in their career development dropped to 3.71, compared with 3.95 a year earlier. The confidence index is measured from 1 to 5, with 5 as the highest. The confidence still remained at a relatively high level, with 26.4% and 32.8% of white-collar workers identifying as "very confident" or "confident" in their career opportunities this year.

Confidence index 2014 – 2018 Year Index Spring 2014 3.32 Spring 2015 3.72 Spring 2016 3.26 Spring 2017 3.95 Spring 2018 3.71

Employees in joint ventures had the highest confidence, with an index of 3.75 in the survey, followed by 3.72 and 3.71 for wholly foreign-owned enterprises (including HK, Macao and Taiwan) and private companies.

Confidence index by types of companies Type of company Index Joint ventures 3.75 Wholly foreign-owned enterprises

(including HK, Macao and Taiwan) 3.72 Private companies 3.71 State-owned enterprises 3.67 Public institutions 3.57

In terms of demographics, the more work experience, the more confident white-collar workers became in their careers. Employees born in the 1960s had the highest confidence, with an index of 3.95, while those born in 1990s were the least confident in their careers, with an index of 3.65.

Confidence index by demographics Age Group Index Born in 1960s 3.95 Born in 1970s 3.92 Born in 1980s 3.80 Born in 1990s 3.65

White-collar workers in the IT/telecom/electronics/internet sector enjoyed the highest confidence, with an index of 3.79, followed by 3.78 for real estate/construction sector.

Confidence index by sectors Sector Index IT/telecom/electronics/internet 3.79 Real estate/construction 3.78 Trade/wholesale/retail/leasing/fast-moving consumer

goods/durable consumer goods 3.71 Culture/media/entertainment/sports 3.70 Automobile/processing/manufacturing 3.67 Finance 3.66 Energy/minerals/environment protection 3.66 Agriculture/forestry/animal husbandry/fishery 3.66 Services (healthcare/nursing/beauty/hotel) 3.64 Education/arts and crafts 3.64 Traffic/transportation/logistics/warehousing 3.62 Professional

services (consulting/accounting/legal/advertising/PR/certification/

outsourcing) 3.60 Government/non-profit organizations 3.53

For more information, please contact:

Zhaopin Limited

Ms. Serena Sun

roujia.sun@zhaopin.com.cn

ICR Beijing

Mr. Edmond Lococo

Phone: +86 10 6583-7510

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhaopin-70-of-china-white-collars-aim-to-land-new-jobs-300616581.html

SOURCE Zhaopin Limited