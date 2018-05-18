Zhaopin: Chinese White-collar Workers Experiencing Anxiety and Loneliness

BEIJING, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhaopin Limited ("Zhaopin" or the "Company"), a leading career platform in China focused on matching talent with skills and opportunities through their career lifecycle, today released 2018 Research Report on the Living Status of White-collar Workers. The report found that the majority of white-collar workers in China were experiencing anxiety and loneliness.
Based on survey of nearly 20,000 white-collar workers in China, the report presents the status of their living situation, health condition, mentality and career expectations.
Highlights of living status for which-collar workers:
- About 45.1% of white-collar workers were renting apartments, and 22.2% bought their own condominiums with mortgages.
- For their daily commute, 55% of white-collar workers took public transportation, 17.7% drove private cars and 10.3% rode bicycles.
- Nearly 70% of white-collar workers believed they were healthy or very healthy, and 54.7% enjoyed good or very good sleep with no insomnia.
- About 52.9% of white-collar workers experienced feelings of loneliness in their daily lives. Having no companion or friends were the top reasons for feeling lonely.
- Anxiety has become part of the daily lives for white-collar workers. More than 90% of them felt anxiety often or occasionally. "Low salary" and "no clear career path" were the top causes for anxiety.
- Nearly 70% of white-collar workers were dissatisfied with their salaries, and believed that their current salaries were below their expectations and did not match their skills.
- For the next 12 months, 36.6% of white-collar workers would seek to change jobs and 17.3% hoped for a promotion with pay rise.
LIFE
About 45% of white-collar workers rent apartments
According to Zhaopin's survey, 45.1% of white-collar workers were renting apartments. The percentage was even higher in first-tier cities with 68.8% in Shenzhen and 58.6% in Beijing. Also 22.2% of white-collar workers bought their own condominiums with mortgages.
|
Living status of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Status
|
Percentage
|
Renting own apartment
|
18.1%
|
Renting apartment with friends
|
16.0%
|
Renting apartment with strangers
|
11.0%
|
Bought condo without mortgage
|
6.6%
|
Bought condo with mortgage
|
22.2%
|
Living with parents
|
11.8%
|
Living in company dorms
|
11.2%
|
Others
|
3.1%
About 70% of white-collar workers spent less than RMB20 for lunch on average each day, for a meal as simple as a lunch box, a bowl of noodles, or a sandwich. White-collar workers in finance and culture/media/entertainment/sports sectors normally spent more on lunch, as they had higher salaries and worked in downtown areas.
|
Average workday spending on lunch in 2018
|
Cost (RMB)
|
Percentage
|
Within 20
|
69.6%
|
21 to 30
|
23.0%
|
31 to 40
|
4.4%
|
41 to 50
|
1.5%
|
51 to 99
|
0.9%
|
100 to 199
|
0.2%
|
Over 200
|
0.3%
For their daily commute, 55% of white-collar workers took public transportation, while 17.7% drove private cars and 10.3% rode bicycles.
|
Commute of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Method
|
Percentage
|
Public transportation
|
55.0%
|
Taxi
|
4.8%
|
Private car
|
17.7%
|
Bicycle
|
10.3%
|
Walking
|
8.8%
|
Others
|
3.4%
Confident in health and enjoying good sleep
Nearly 70% of white-collar workers believed they were healthy or very healthy, and 27.5% thought that they were not in healthy condition.
|
Health status of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Status
|
Percentage
|
Very healthy
|
17.0%
|
Healthy
|
52.8%
|
Unhealthy
|
25.9%
|
Very unhealthy
|
1.6%
|
Not clear
|
2.6%
Reasons for being unhealthy included an irregular work/rest schedule and often staying up late, according to 29.1 percent of workers, while 28.4% believed it was caused by lack of a proper workout.
|
Reasons for unhealthy conditions in 2018
|
Reason
|
Percentage
|
Irregular work and rest and often staying up late
|
29.1%
|
Lack of a workout
|
28.4%
|
Heavy work pressure with overtime and travel
|
17.1%
|
Unbearable pressure from work and life
|
10.9%
|
Unhealthy environment
|
9.3%
|
Congenital diseases
|
1.3%
|
Others
|
4.0%
About 54.7% of white-collar workers enjoyed good or very good sleep without any insomnia.
|
Sleep quality of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Quality
|
Percentage
|
Good with almost no insomnia
|
40.6%
|
Very good with no insomnia
|
14.1%
|
So-so
|
28.7%
|
Bad with occasional insomnia
|
13.3%
|
Very poor with insomnia
|
3.3%
WORK
Feeling lonely and anxious
With the fast pace of work and life, about 52.9% of white-collar workers experienced feelings of loneliness in their daily lives.
|
Loneliness status of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Status
|
Percentage
|
Yes
|
52.9%
|
No
|
37.9%
|
Can't tell
|
9.3%
Having no companion or friends were the top reasons for white-collar workers to feel lonely. The environment and mainstream culture also contributed to their loneliness.
|
Reasons for loneliness in 2018
|
Reason
|
Percentage
|
Living alone in big cities
|
17.0%
|
No companion
|
19.2%
|
No friends with same values
|
17.6%
|
Could not fit into environment
|
15.1%
|
Could not fit into mainstream culture
|
8.0%
|
Not clear
|
17.3%
|
Others
|
5.7%
Nearly 40% of white-collar workers believed that "making money" could help them ease loneliness, which seemed to imply that their loneliness was actually caused by financial insecurities.
|
Ways to ease loneliness in 2018
|
Reason
|
Percentage
|
Companion
|
22.2%
|
Making money
|
39.4%
|
Friends
|
14.6%
|
Learning to live alone
|
16.7%
|
No way to get rid of it
|
5.1%
|
Others
|
2.1%
Anxiety has become part of the daily lives for white-collar workers in China. According to Zhaopin's survey, more than 90% of them felt anxiety often or occasionally.
|
Anxiety status of white-collar workers in 2018
|
Status
|
Percentage
|
Sometimes
|
62.4%
|
Often
|
32.5%
|
Not clear
|
0.7%
|
Never
|
4.4%
"Low salary" and "no clear career path" were the top causes for anxiety among white-collar workers. Heavy economic burdens, including supporting parents, children's education and mortgages, made them even more anxious.
|
Reasons for anxiety in 2018
|
Reason
|
Percentage
|
Low salary and could not support quality life
|
29.9%
|
Too busy with work and no leisure time
|
11.6%
|
No clear career path
|
27.9%
|
Still single
|
8.2%
|
Supporting parents
|
6.9%
|
Children's education
|
5.4%
|
Mortgages and car loans
|
8.2%
|
Others
|
1.9%
Nearly 70% dissatisfied with salaries
Nearly 70% of white-collar workers were dissatisfied with their salaries and believed that their current salaries were below their expectations and did not match their skills.
|
Attitudes towards salaries in 2018
|
Attitude
|
Percentage
|
Below expectation and does not match skills
|
66.5%
|
Satisfied
|
25.3%
|
Not clear
|
7.0%
|
Beyond expectation
|
1.3%
"Salary below expectations" was also white-collar workers' biggest source of dissatisfaction towards their jobs, according to Zhaopin's survey.
|
Dissatisfactions with jobs in 2018
|
Dissatisfaction
|
Percentage
|
Salary below expectations
|
32.7%
|
Welfare package
|
10.1%
|
Superior-subordinate relationship
|
3.6%
|
Relations with co-workers
|
1.6%
|
Promotion limits
|
13.9%
|
Uncertain prospects of companies
|
15.5%
|
Imbalance of work and life
|
10.7%
|
Not interested in current work
|
9.0%
|
Others
|
2.8%
As to reasons for their below-expected salaries, 40.9% of white-collar workers said their competences were not recognized by their companies. High living costs also made their salaries appeared deficient in comparison.
|
Reasons for below-expectation salaries in 2018
|
Reason
|
Percentage
|
Competence not recognized by company
|
40.9%
|
High living costs
|
27.6%
|
Not interested in current work
|
11.8%
|
Not competent
|
7.7%
|
Others
|
12.0%
Zhaopin found in its survey that 34.5% of white-collar workers had never received a pay raise, and another 31% got pay increases below 10% recently.
|
Recent pay raise for white-collar workers
|
Raise
|
Percentage
|
Never
|
34.5%
|
1% to 10%
|
31.0%
|
10% to 20%
|
18.3%
|
20% to 30%
|
8.2%
|
30% to 40%
|
3.9%
|
Over 40%
|
4.1%
For their plans for the next 12 months, 36.6% of white-collar workers would seek to change jobs and 17.3% hoped for promotion with a pay raise.
|
Next 12-month plan for white-collar workers
|
Plan
|
Percentage
|
Changing jobs
|
36.6%
|
Promoted with pay raise
|
17.3%
|
Pay raise
|
15.9%
|
Feeling lost with no plan
|
10.7%
|
Down-to-earth and working hard
|
8.4%
|
Starting own business
|
4.4%
|
Getting promoted
|
4.1%
|
Maintaining current situation
|
1.1%
|
Others
|
1.6%
