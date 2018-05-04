Zhaopin: Emerging First-tier Cities More Attractive to Job Seekers in China

Spring is the most active season in China's labor market, when both job seekers and job vacancies surge. Zhaopin analyzed the data from its online recruitment platform and identified talent flow trends in China, which are a valuable reference for job seekers, recruiters and government policy makers.

Spring 2018 China Talent Flow Report highlights:

Emerging first-tier cities were more attractive to job seekers in third-tier cities and below. About 23.4% of job seekers in third-tier cities favored jobs in emerging first-tier cities, while the percentage was 33.6% for job seekers in fourth-tier cities, and 38.8% in fifth-tier cities.

While first-tier cities continued to attract talent from neighboring areas, they were becoming a key source of talent outflow to other parts of the country.

There was an outflow of professionals from real estate to other sectors. All of the top 10 sectors with the most job vacancies in the first quarter of 2018 drew from the real estate sector as a major source of talent.

Talent from the internet/e-commerce sector was welcomed by other sectors as the internet transforms traditional industries.

While it is relatively easy to move across sectors, it is more difficult to change occupations for job seekers, as occupations have more barriers to entry in terms of required skills and experience.

Male job seekers dominated positions with monthly salaries of RMB6,000 and above. More female job seekers applied for positions with relatively low pay.

Bigger cities more attractive to talent than smaller cities



Bigger cities were more attractive to job seekers than smaller cities, Zhaopin found. The ability to attract talent decreases as city-size declines. About 87.6% of job seekers in first-tier cities preferred positions in first-tier cities, while only 19% of job seekers in fifth-tier cities wanted to stay in their cities.

Emerging first-tier cities were more attractive to job seekers in third-tier cities and below. About 23.4% of job seekers in third-tier cities favored jobs in emerging first-tier cities, while the percentage was 33.6% for job seekers in fourth-tier cities, and 38.8% in fifth-tier cities.

While first-tier cities continued to attract talent from neighboring areas, they were becoming a key source of talent outflow to other parts of the country. As a major talent hub, Beijing saw its talent outflowing to north, northeast, northwest and even southwest of China.

Breakdown of job seekers by cities City From first-

tier cities From emerging first

-tier cities From

second-tier

cities From third-

tier cities From fourth-

tier cities From fifth-

tier cities First-tier cities 87.6% 7.1% 3.3% 1.3% 0.6% 0.1% Emerging first-tier cities 7.8% 87.5% 2.1% 1.3% 1.0% 0.3% Second-tier cities 10.8% 8.4% 77.6% 1.8% 0.9% 0.5% Third-tier cities 21.8% 23.4% 7.6% 45.6% 1.1% 0.5% Fourth-tier cities 20.1% 33.6% 11.6% 2.3% 31.8% 0.6% Fifth-tier cities 18.8% 38.8% 16.9% 5.0% 1.4% 19.0%

Talent moving across sectors

There was an outflow of professionals from real estate to other sectors. All of the top 10 sectors with the most job vacancies in the first quarter of 2018 drew from the real estate sector as a major source of talent.

Talent from the internet/e-commerce sector was welcomed by other sectors as the internet transforms traditional industries.

Talent source for top ten sectors with most job demand in first quarter 2018 Job

demand

ranking Sector Top 1 talent

source Top 2 talent source Top 3 talent source Top 4 talent source Top 5 talent source 1 Internet/e-

commerce Internet/e-commerce

17.7% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

6.8%

Computer software



5.8% Education/training/co

llege



4.5% Funds/securities/futur

es/investment

3.9% 2 Real estate

/construction/

building

materials/en

gineering Real estate

/construction/buildin

g materials/engineerin

g

55.0%

Home

furnishing/interior

design/decoration

2.9% Internet/e-commerce

2.5% Processing and

manufacturing (raw

material processing/mold)

2.1% Professional

service/consulting

(finance and

accounting, legal and

HR, etc.)

2.0% 3 Education/tra

ining/college Education/training/c

ollege

24.9%

Internet/e-commerce

7.9% Real

estate/construction/bu

ilding

materials/engineering

7.0% Hotel/catering



3.2% Media/publishing/film

and television/cultural

communication



3.0%

4 Computer

software Computer software



19.0% Internet/e-commerce



16.3%

IT services

(system/data/mainten

ance)

9.9% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g



5.4%

Electronics/semicond

uctor/integrated circuit

3.3% 5 Funds/securi

ties/futures/in

vestment Funds/securities/futu

res/investment

18.9% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

9.3%

Internet/e-commerce

8.2% Professional

service/consulting

(finance and

accounting, legal

and HR, etc.)

5.0%

Banking



4.8% 6 Professional

service/cons

ulting

(finance and

accounting,

legal and HR, etc.) Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

12.1%

Professional

service/consulting

(finance and

accounting, legal

and HR, etc.)

8.1% Internet/e-commerce



7.1% Education/training/co

llege



5.3% Funds/securities/futur

es/investment



4.8% 7 IT services

(system/data

/maintenanc

e) Internet/e-commerce



14.5% Computer software



11.6% IT services

(system/data/mainten

ance)

8.5% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

7.2% Communications/telec

ommunications/netwo

rk equipment

4.0% 8 Trade/export

and import Trade/export and import

9.7% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

7.9%

Internet/e-commerce



7.4% Processing and

manufacturing (raw

material

processing/mold)

5.2% FMCG (food, drinks,

alcohol and tobacco,

and chemicals for

daily use)

4.3% 9 Medicine/biol

ogical

engineering Medicine/biological

engineering

24.2% Real

estate/construction/b

uilding

materials/engineerin

g

6.2%

Medical

care/nursing/beauty/h

ealthcare

5.9% FMCG (food, drinks,

alcohol and tobacco,

and chemicals for

daily use)

5.9% Medical

equipment/devices



4.6% 10 FMCG (food,

drinks,

alcohol and

tobacco, and

chemicals for

daily use) FMCG (food, drinks,

alcohol and tobacco,

and chemicals for

daily use)

30.6%

Internet/e-commerce



6.3% Real

estate/construction/bu

ilding

materials/engineerin

g

5.5%

Retail/wholesale



5.3% Processing and

manufacturing (raw

material

processing/mold)

3.2%

While it was relatively easy to move across sectors, it was more difficult to change occupations for job seekers, Zhaopin found. Occupations have more barriers to entry in terms of required skills and experience.

More female seeking low-pay jobs

Female job seekers were more interested in sectors such as education/training/college, medical care/nursing/beauty/healthcare/health services, and government/non-profit organizations.

Top 10 sectors with most female job seekers in spring 2018 Ranking Sector Female Male 1 Education/training/college 65.0% 35.0% 2 Medical

care/nursing/beauty/healthcare/health

services 63.9% 36.1% 3 Government/non-profit organizations 57.9% 42.1% 4 Professional Services/consulting (finance and

accounting/legal/HR) 57.8% 42.2% 5 Trade/export and import 55.8% 44.2% 6 Tourism/vacation 55.7% 44.3% 7 Advertising/exhibition/public relations 55.5% 44.5% 8 Gifts/toys/arts & crafts/collectibles/luxury

goods 55.0% 45.0% 9 Outsourcing service 54.8% 45.2% 10 Media/publishing/film and television/cultural

communication 54.8% 45.2%

For occupations, female job seekers preferred finance/auditing/tax, hospital/medical care/nursing, and healthcare/beauty/hairdressing/bodybuilding.

Top 10 occupations with most female job seekers in spring 2018 Ranking Sector Female Male 1 Finance/auditing/tax 84.4% 15.6% 2 Hospital/medical care/nursing 79.0% 21.0% 3 Healthcare/beauty/hairdressing/bodybuilding 75.7% 24.3% 4 Administration/logistics/secretary 75.5% 24.5% 5 Human resources 73.4% 26.6% 6 Education/training 68.1% 31.9% 7 Sales/business administration 67.6% 32.4% 8 Translation (oral and written) 67.4% 32.6% 9 Tourism/vacation/entry and exit services 63.9% 36.1% 10 Part-time job/temporary 62.5% 37.5%

In terms of salaries, male job seekers dominated positions with monthly salaries of RMB6,000 and above. More female job seekers applied for positions with relatively low pay.

Breakdown of positions by monthly salaries in spring 2018 Salary (RMB) Male applicants Female applicants Above 50,000 82.9% 17.1% 35,001 to 50,000 80.7% 19.3% 25,001 to 35,000 77.0% 23.0% 15,001 to 25,000 75.2% 24.8% 10,001 to 15,000 71.9% 28.1% 8,001 to 10,000 67.4% 32.6% 6,001 to 8,000 61.0% 39.0% 4,001 to 6,000 48.9% 51.1% 2,001 to 4,000 35.8% 64.2% Below 2,000 53.4% 46.6%

Most job seekers looking for better pay

The majority of job seekers were applying for positions with better pay than their current level. However, more than 20% of job seekers, who currently made RMB50,000 or more per month, were applying for position with salary between RMB10,001 to RMB15,000. Most of them had been working for startups, which had inflated salaries to attract talent. These professionals have had to reset their expectations and be more reasonable with salary expectations.

Breakdown of positions by salaries in spring 2018

Current salaries of job seekers (RMB) Salaries

applied Below

2,000 2,001 to

4,000 4,001 to

6,000 6,001 to

8,000 8,001 to

10,000 10,001 to

15,000 15,001 to

25,000 25,001 to

35,000 35,001 to

50,000 Above

50,000 Below

2,000 1.7% 0.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% 0.7% 0.3% 0.5% 0.8% 2,001 to

4,000 21.7% 23.6% 11.0% 4.2% 2.4% 1.1% 0.8% 0.3% 0.9% 1.6% 4,001 to

6,000 38.5% 42.7% 37.3% 21.7% 12.3% 6.3% 3.4% 1.6% 4.1% 9.4% 6,001 to

8,000 18.1% 19.0% 27.1% 28.4% 21.1% 12.2% 6.1% 3.1% 3.7% 13.3% 8,001 to

10,000 8.6% 7.2% 12.3% 20.2% 21.4% 16.1% 8.7% 4.7% 4.8% 9.2% 10,001 to

15,000 7.3% 5.2% 9.1% 18.6% 29.4% 34.6% 26.1% 16.5% 13.9% 20.4% 15,001 to

25,000 2.4% 1.2% 2.1% 4.8% 9.7% 20.4% 27.1% 23.7% 17.6% 11.0% 25,001 to

35,000 1.1% 0.3% 0.4% 1.0% 2.3% 6.2% 16.7% 24.6% 17.6% 11.8% 35,001 to

50,000 0.4% 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.7% 1.8% 7.4% 17.1% 23.1% 11.8% Above

50,000 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% 0.7% 3.1% 8.2% 13.7% 10.8%

Private companies are a key force in China's labor market, and employees from private companies were a major source of talent for other type of companies.

Breakdown of job seekers by type of companies Company From state-

owned enterprises From joint

ventures From private

companies From public

companies From public

institutions From

wholly

foreign-

owned

enterprises State-owned enterprises 22.1% 5.2% 55.8% 8.0% 2.5% 6.4% Joint ventures 12.0% 7.1% 61.6% 7.7% 1.6% 10.0% Private companies 11.1% 5.9% 67.6% 7.2% 1.5% 6.7% Public companies 14.0% 5.7% 62.5% 8.8% 1.7% 7.4% Public institutions 22.4% 5.6% 50.8% 9.0% 5.8% 6.4% Wholly foreign-owned

enterprises 11.9% 6.9% 56.0% 8.3% 1.5% 15.4%

