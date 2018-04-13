Zhaopin Leverages AI and Big Data to Reshape China Talent Recruitment Sector

"Zhaopin began to invest in AI about one year ago, and has been trying to apply AI and Big Data technologies in every step of the recruitment process, including talent assessment, screening and matching, and recruiting management, to improve efficiency for both recruiters and job seekers," Zhaopin CEO Evan Guo said at the summit.

This is the fifth year that Zhaopin has hosted the China High-End Enterprise Talent Assessment Summit. This year's summit was also a celebration of Zhaopin Lab's 10th anniversary. Zhaopin Lab was established a decade ago to provide talent assessment products and services for businesses.

"Zhaopin Lab has developed a complete system for talent assessment in China over the past decade," said Xiao Ting, Dean of Zhaopin Lab. "Looking forward, Zhaopin will leverage cutting-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning, knowledge mapping, electrophysiological indicators and eye tracking, to reshape talent assessment and recruitment in China."

AI and Big Data are expected to generate profound impacts on the society, and the traditional recruitment industry is one of the sectors that will be disrupted by the AI revolution.

Zhaopin has already made significant progress to transform the recruitment industry with AI and Big Data. Through advanced AI algorithms, Zhaopin can better evaluate job seekers and more accurately match job seekers with available positions. As a result, recruiters can select candidates more efficiently and job seekers can easily find positions that are most suitable for them.

The company has developed an intelligent video interview system based on voice and images, which can make initial interview evaluation based on a candidate's appearance, conversation and logic. Besides applying AI and Big Data for talent screening and matching, Zhaopin is also working on algorithms to help recruiters improve their interview judgement, develop better talent management and lower the turnover rate.

At the summit, Zhaopin Lab also announced a partnership with UK-based Cognisess, a leading HR analytics & software company. Zhaopin Lab will cooperate with Cognisess to provide better talent assessment service in China. With its innovative and dynamic predictive analytics tools, Cognisess is trying to predict future performance, retention and talent development potential.

As a comprehensive career platform for the nation's 140 million white-collar job seekers, Zhaopin has accumulated invaluable data for AI analysis. Over the past year, there were more than 1.1 billion job seeking actions, 600 million recruitment activities by companies and 56 million facilitated interviews on Zhaopin platform.

For more information, please contact:

Zhaopin Limited

Ms. Serena Sun

roujia.sun@zhaopin.com.cn

ICR Beijing

Mr. Edmond Lococo

Phone: +86 10 6583-7510

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhaopin-leverages-ai-and-big-data-to-reshape-china-talent-recruitment-sector-300629443.html

SOURCE Zhaopin Limited