Zhaopin Summit to Explore How Technology Will Reshape Talent Assessment and Recruitment in China

This is the fifth year that Zhaopin has hosted the China High-End Enterprise Talent Assessment Summit. This year's event invites leaders from the top human resources service institutions from China and abroad to explore how innovations in the Internet, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence technology are shaping the development of the talent evaluation industry.

The Fifth China High-End Enterprise Talent Assessment Summit will be held on April 12 at the Beijing Hilton Hotel.

The summit comes amid a growing recognition that China's current Human Resources and talent Industry is in need of improvement and restructure, in order to provide accurate and efficient personnel evaluation products and services for enterprises, at a large scale. The industry must be standardized, and technologies like Big Data analysis will drive this revolution in China's talent industry.

Zhaopin has been at the forefront of such efforts, having established a comprehensive career platform for job seekers serving graduates, white-collar workers and high-end professionals, which provides evaluation, online recruitment, and training services through online, offline and mobile channels. Zhaopin is dedicated to building China's leading human capital ecosystem, to provide end-to-end service for the nation's 140 million white-collar job seekers.

A decade ago, the company established Zhaopin Lab, which leverages Big Data to provide talent assessment products and services for businesses. This year's China High-End Enterprise Talent Assessment Summit will also be a celebration of Zhaopin Lab's 10th anniversary.

This summit will include experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing Normal University and Peking University. Key speakers will include:

Evan Guo , Zhaopin CEO

, Zhaopin CEO Xiao Ting , Dean of Zhaopin Lab

, Dean of Zhaopin Lab Professor Shi Kan , vice president of Chinese Association of Social Psychology, and director for society and organization behavior research at Chinese Academy of Sciences

, vice president of Chinese Association of Social Psychology, and director for society and organization behavior research at Chinese Academy of Sciences Chen Yu , Dean of Career Research Institute, Peking University

, Dean of Career Research Institute, Peking University Professor Xu Jianping , psychology college, Beijing Normal University

, psychology college, Beijing Normal University Wen Zhen , Zhaopin big data scientist

For more information, please contact:

Zhaopin Limited

Ms. Serena Sun

roujia.sun@zhaopin.com.cn

ICR Beijing

Mr. Edmond Lococo

Phone: +86 10 6583-7510

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhaopin-summit-to-explore-how-technology-will-reshape-talent-assessment-and-recruitment-in-china-300624170.html

SOURCE Zhaopin Limited