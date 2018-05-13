Zhejiang province-based exhibitors highlighted at Exposition on China Indigenous Brand in Shanghai

Under the tagline of "Chinese Brand, Made-in-Zhejiang, Sharing with the World", Zhejiang-based exhibitors highlighted their progress in brand awareness, development of proprietary brands as well as the potential for innovation among the province's small and medium-sized firms.

During the three-day event, the exhibitors, with a large number among them engaged in digital information, equipment manufacturing and cultural creativity, showcased a series of cutting-edge, high-tech products including smart robots, fog screen projection and face recognition technology, via demonstrations, interactive games and VR videos, demonstrating the quality and innovation behind the designation "Made-in-Zhejiang".

Some of the event's leading exhibitors included:

China's largest mobile commerce platforms, Alibaba Group-owned Taobao.com and Tmall, the country's largest B2C e-commerce platform , which showcased the Tmall digital screen "Magic Mirror" that lets shoppers try on things like sunglasses, cosmetics and apparel virtually, attracting a large number of visitors to stop by and have a try;

Dahua Technology, a leading global provider of video-centric smart IoT solutions and services;

SUPCON, a Chinese leader in industrial control systems and the number one brand in the distributed control system (DCS) market for six consecutive years;

Transfar Group, a diversified modern conglomerate with extensive holdings in raw materials operations, manufacturing and services, with five divisions: Transfar Chemical, Transfar Logistics, Transfar Agriculture, Xiaoshan Innovation Polis and Transfar Holdings;

Hailiang Group, an inter-disciplinary, cross-regional, international firm with 29 years of experience and operations in nonferrous metal trade, real estate, agricultural products , environmental protection, basic education, and other industries ; and

, ; and NetEase whose strict selection model has reshaped the quality and service standards of e-commerce, providing a reliable shopping experience and high-quality goods for consumers and representing the future development trends of e-commerce in the new era.

The branding efforts among Zhenjiang's manufacturers, developers and service providers have not only enhanced the visibility of its brands across China, but also facilitated their international expansion. The "Made in Zhejiang" International Certification Network provides a widely recognized certificate of quality to Zhejiang-based companies doing businesses in China and abroad, helping to reduce their costs. Among the province's milestones:

Geely Holding Group, whose brands include Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar, is on track to produce and sell 3 million vehicles and to be among the top 10 auto makers worldwide by 2020;

Hikvision, a global leader in digital, networked and HD intelligent video surveillance solutions, topped A&S magazine's "Security 50" list in 2016 and 2017;

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical is the first Chinese drug maker to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an FDA-issued Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) number. It is also the first Chinese pharmaceutical company to market preparations on a large scale in the United States , having gained a good reputation worldwide in the high-end pharmaceutical market.

The key to winning in future competition lies not in product, but in brand and reputation. Zhejiang province will continue to build on its model for innovation-based development, comprehensively implement strategies based on standardization across all sectors, strengthen "Made-in-Zhejiang" branding, take targeted measures to continue developing home-grown brands, and facilitate the fast growth of innovative SMEs.

