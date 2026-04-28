Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

JILIN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: ZYBT) (the "Company" or "Zhengye"), a veterinary vaccine manufacturer that encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccines in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Songlin Song, co-chief executive officer of Zhengye, remarked, "Fiscal year 2025 was a year of resilience for Zhengye. While the broader hog market experienced low and volatile price fluctuations and government macro-control policies contributed to near-term pressure on swine vaccine demand, we remained focused on executing our strategy and driving long-term value creation. We are encouraged by the continued growth in our other vaccines segment, particularly vaccines for sheep, which contributed to improving our revenue mix. On the international front, we made progress in advancing vaccine registrations in certain overseas markets, including Egypt, Pakistan, and Vietnam, supporting our long-term expansion strategy."

"We continued to prioritize research and development as a core driver of our future growth. In 2025, we achieved several regulatory milestones, including the approval of two National Category I New Veterinary Drugs and one National Category III New Veterinary Drug from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. We also secured new product approvals across multiple animal species, including swine, poultry, cattle, and sheep, further broadening our commercial offerings. We believe these achievements reflect our ongoing innovation efforts and support our long-term growth strategy."

Mr. Aiden Han, co-chief executive officer of Zhengye, added, "With our Nasdaq listing, we further strengthened our capital base and financial position, providing a foundation to support our strategic priorities. We ended the year with a stronger cash position of RMB50.3 million, representing an increase from the prior year, which is expected to enhance our ability to invest in research and development, expand our product portfolio, and support future growth initiatives."

"Looking ahead, we are encouraged by early signs of a gradual recovery in China's swine market, with industry expectations pointing to a potential price inflection point around mid-year in 2026. We aim to deepen strategic customer engagement, strengthen our product portfolio, expand our customer service ecosystem, and selectively pursue opportunities in the companion animal sector as a new growth driver. We believe these initiatives, together with our operational foundation, will support our ability to navigate industry cycles. We are grateful for the support of our shareholders, customers, and partners, and remain committed to building on our progress as we navigate this period and lay a foundation for Zhengye's long-term growth."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Net revenue was RMB116.4 million (US$16.6 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB186.4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit was RMB23.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB91.3 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit margin was 20.5% in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 49.0% in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB94.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB74.9 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss was RMB83.0 million (US$11.9 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of RMB13.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB1.47 (US$0.21) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of RMB0.25 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue

Net revenue was RMB116.4 million (US$16.6 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 37.6% from RMB186.4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





For the years ended December 31,



2024

2025 (in thousands, except for percentages) Revenue

RMB

%

RMB

US$

% Swine vaccines

157,789

84.7

90,143

12,890

77.5 Poultry vaccines

15,506

8.3

12,480

1,785

10.7 Other vaccines

13,061

7.0

13,739

1,964

11.8 Total revenue

186,356

100

116,362

16,639

100

Revenue from sales of swine vaccines was RMB90.1 million (US$12.9 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, decreased from RMB157.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a downturn in the hog market in 2025, characterized by low and volatile prices. Additionally, government macro-control policies aimed at reducing the inventory of productive sows to alleviate periodic oversupply contributed to the reduced demand for swine vaccines.

Revenue from sales of poultry vaccines was RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, decreased from RMB15.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to normal market fluctuations.

Revenue from sales of other vaccines was RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased from RMB13.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in sales of other vaccines was caused by the increased sales of the vaccines for sheep.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB92.5 million (US$13.2 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 2.7% from RMB95.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the cost of swine vaccines.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB23.9 million (US$3.4 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, decreased from RMB91.3 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit margin was 20.5% in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, decreased from 49.0% in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the lower sales price and unchanged fixed cost.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB94.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased from RMB74.9 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB43.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased from RMB41.3 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to higher payroll for sales staffs, and increased advertising expenses and entertainment, partially offset by a decrease in marketing promotion expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB31.0 million (US$4.4 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased from RMB22.6 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses was attributed to the increase in professional technical services and in depreciation and amortization.

Research and development expenses were RMB18.0 million (US$2.6 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased from RMB12.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in research and development expenses mainly resulted from an increase in research and development projects, which led to an increase in materials.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was RMB83.0 million (US$11.9 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of RMB13.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB1.47 (US$0.21) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of RMB0.25 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of RMB50.3 million (US$7.2 million), compared to RMB18.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB13.3 million (US$1.9 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB41.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB27.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB32.3 million (US$4.6 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net cash used in financing activities of RMB22.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain foreign currency amounts into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations of Renminbi ("RMB") into U.S. dollars ("US$") were made at RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2025.

About Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited

Through Jilin Zhengye Biological Products Co., Ltd., the Company's operating entity based in Jilin, China, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of veterinary vaccines, with an emphasis on vaccines for livestock. For over 20 years, the operating entity has been committed to enhancing the health of animals. The operating entity has 50 veterinary vaccines, including vaccines for swine, cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, and dogs. The operating entity's products are available in 29 provincial regions across China and are exported overseas to Vietnam, Pakistan, and Egypt as of the date of this press release. The operating entity has three GMP veterinary vaccine production floors (including 13 GMP vaccine production lines), one quality examination center, and one animal facility for vaccine development. The operating entity has 49 employees who have over a decade of tenure and experience in the veterinary vaccine industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.jlzybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

ZHENGYE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)





As of December 31,





2024



2025





RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash



18,604





50,332





7,197

Restricted cash



2





2





-

Short-term investments



1,433





1,560





223

Notes receivable, net



25,592





-





-

Accounts receivable, net



59,563





18,485





2,643

Advance to suppliers



10,788





2,208





316

Inventories, net



58,220





39,166





5,601

Prepayments and other current assets, net



2,626





25,667





3,670

Other receivable-a related party



738





-





-

Total current assets



177,566





137,420





19,650



























Non-current assets:























Property, plant and equipment, net



255,164





236,812





33,863

Land use rights, net



7,930





7,673





1,097

Intangible assets, net



14,850





47,084





6,732

Right-of-use assets, net



-





469





67

Long-term prepayments



18,698





7,014





1,003

Deferred IPO expenses



8,048





-





-

Net deferred tax assets



10,991





-





-

Total non-current assets



315,681





299,052





42,762

Total assets



493,247





436,472





62,412



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Short-term loans



74,443





65,100





9,309

Current maturities of long-term loans



7,190





700





100

Operating lease liability-current



-





106





15

Accounts payable



42,960





44,010





6,296

Contract liabilities



3,485





4,752





680

Taxes payable



2,066





2,345





335

Amount due to related parties



146





-





-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



5,617





3,463





495

Total current liabilities



135,907





120,476





17,230



























Non-current liabilities:























Long-term loans



4,800





8,850





1,266

Operating lease liability-non-current



-





327





47

Deferred tax liabilities



-





104





15

Total non-current liabilities



4,800





9,281





1,328

Total liabilities



140,707





129,757





18,558



























Commitments and contingencies

















































Shareholders' equity:























Class A ordinary shares (US$0.000025 par value; 1,900,000,000

shares authorized; 5,666,376 and 7,391,376 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)*



1





1





-

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.000025 par value; 100,000,000

shares authorized; 40,000,000 and 40,000,000shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)*



7





7





1

Additional paid-in capital



203,150





240,752





34,427

Statutory reserves



32,647





32,647





4,668

Retained earnings (deficit)



48,151





(21,633)





(3,099)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3





(1,926)





(275)

Total Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited's shareholders' equity



283,959





249,848





35,722

Noncontrolling interests



68,581





56,867





8,132

Total equity



352,540





306,715





43,854

Total liabilities and equity



493,247





436,472





62,412



* As of December 31, 2025, share reclassification was retroactively restated with effective date of March 24, 2026

ZHENGYE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the years ended December 31,





2023



2024



2025





RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues



211,651





186,356





116,362





16,639

Cost of revenues



(94,143)





(95,061)





(92,493)





(13,227)

Gross profit



117,508





91,295





23,869





3,412



































Sales and marketing expenses



(40,743)





(41,269)





(43,918)





(6,280)

General and administrative expenses



(23,592)





(22,575)





(31,006)





(4,434)

Research and development expenses



(11,901)





(12,794)





(18,013)





(2,576)

Reversal of (provision for) credit losses



3,714





1,782





(1,438)





(206)

Total operating expenses



(72,522)





(74,856)





(94,375)





(13,496)

Operating income (loss)



44,986





16,439





(70,506)





(10,084)

Other income (expenses):































Interest income



312





231





96





14

Interest expense



(4,423)





(4,043)





(3,400)





(486)

Unrealized gains on short-term investments



-





209





127





18

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)



-





679





(312)





(45)

Government subsidy



2,653





733





2,252





322

Other expenses (income)



234





146





(130)





(19)

Total other expenses, net



(1,224)





(2,045)





(1,367)





(196)

Income (loss) before income taxes



43,762





14,394





(71,873)





(10,280)

Income tax expenses



(6,253)





(924)





(11,095)





(1,587)

Net income (loss)



37,509





13,470





(82,968)





(11,867)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(6,052)





(2,159)





13,184





1,885

Net income (loss) attributable to the Zhengye

Biotechnology Holding Limited's shareholders



31,457





11,311





(69,784)





(9,982)



































Comprehensive income (loss)































Net income (loss)



37,509





13,470





(82,968)





(11,867)

Other comprehensive income (loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





3





(1,929)





(275)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



37,509





13,473





(84,897)





(12,142)

Total comprehensive (income) loss attributable to

non-controlling interest



(6,052)





(2,159)





13,184





1,885

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

the Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited's

shareholders



31,457





11,314





(71,713)





(10,257)



































Earnings (loss) per share:































-Basic and diluted – Class A Ordinary shares



0.69





0.25





(1.47)





(0.21)

-Basic and diluted – Class B Ordinary shares



0.69





0.25





(1.47)





(0.21)



































Weighted average shares outstanding used in

calculating basic and diluted earnings per share:































Ordinary shares – basic and diluted



45,666,376





45,666,376





47,349,869





47,349,869

Basic and diluted – Class A Ordinary shares*



5,666,376





5,666,376





7,349,869





7,349,869

Basic and diluted – Class B Ordinary shares*



40,000,000





40,000,000





40,000,000





40,000,000



* As of December 31, 2025, share reclassification was retroactively restated with effective date of March 24, 2026.

ZHENGYE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)







For the years ended December 31,





2023



2024



2025





RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net income (loss)



37,509





13,470





(82,968)





(11,867)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



23,912





24,163





25,883





3,702

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



-





-





72





10

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(3,714)





(1,782)





1,438





206

Impairment for inventory



10,026





5,962





12,801





1,831

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



187





174





-





-

Deferred tax expenses



541





924





11,095





1,587

Unrealized gains on short-term investments



-





(209)





(127)





(18)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



-





(679)





312





45

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Notes receivable



8,310





(3,752)





20,962





2,998

Accounts receivable



31,044





16,345





39,709





5,678

Advance to suppliers



(619)





(7,677)





1,979





283

Inventories



(12,902)





(5,882)





6,252





894

Prepayments and other current assets



(563)





(1,283)





(23,306)





(3,333)

Other receivable-a related party



(738)





-





738





106

Operating leases liabilities



-





-





(108)





(15)

Accounts payable



(35,613)





(404)





(3,362)





(478)

Taxes payable



(7,702)





(229)





279





40

Contract liabilities



(715)





(400)





1,267





182

Accrued expense and other liabilities



(582)





2,698





417





60

Other payables – non-current



(197)





(393)





-





-

Net cash provided by operating activities



48,184





41,046





13,333





1,911



































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES































Loans to related party



-





-





(7,000)





(1,001)

Repayment of lending to related party



-





-





7,000





1,001

Purchase of short-term investments



(1,224)





-





-





-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(7,396)





(13,587)





(1,008)





(144)

Prepayment for purchase of intangible assets



(4,204)





(14,186)





(11,622)





(1,662)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

equipment



1,059





108





-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(11,765)





(27,665)





(12,630)





(1,806)



































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES































Proceeds from loans



79,860





90,122





70,468





10,077

Repayment of loans



(54,890)





(92,860)





(82,562)





(11,806)

Repayment of related parties



-





-





(146)





(20)

Proceeds from related parties



-





146





-





-

Dividend payment to shareholders



(39,452)





(16,023)





-





-

Deferred IPO expenses



(4,497)





(3,514)





-





-

Proceeds from initial public offering



-





-





43,080





6,160

Shareholder contribution



-





-





1,470





210

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(18,979)





(22,129)





32,310





4,621



































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



-





168





(1,285)





(190)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



17,440





(8,580)





31,728





4,536

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



9,746





27,186





18,606





2,661

Cash and restricted cash at end of year



27,186





18,606





50,334





7,197



































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH

FLOW INFORMATION:































Cash paid for:































Interest



4,423





3,985





3,356





480

Income taxes



10,486





116





-





-



































NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:































Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of

property, plant and equipment



2,345





8,633





1,101





157

Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of

intangible asset



-





-





3,602





515

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating

lease obligation



-





-





541





77

Reclassification of IPO expenses into additional paid-in

capital



-





-





8,663





1,239



SOURCE Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited