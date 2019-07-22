Zhiyun Announces CRANE-M2, the Most Versatile Compact Stabilizer

Traditionally, artists have had to use different stabilizers for different kinds of equipment – increasing their costs, and increasing the weight and complexity of their working tools. But the CRANE-M2 is a single stabilizer that works with multiple devices (a dedicated accessory is required for mounting mobile phones or action cameras).

Compact, portable, easy

The smart balancing system of the CRANE-M2 is an answer to the fast pace of the filming world. CRANE-M2's new quick release plate makes it much easier to remove the camera from the stabilizer and remount the camera. The scale mark and positioning memory lock mean that balancing and setup only take seconds, so you won't miss a shot while you recalibrate. For easy portability, the unique pin and latch design also prevents the axes from swinging around during storage, which lets the CRANE-M2 fold up and lock quickly to fit into a backpack or even a pocket.

The CRANE-M2 is small and compact while still having powerful motors to deal with multiple devices or scenarios. The handle provides a comfortable grip and gives easy access to all the controls at your fingertips, right on the handle. For example with a single push of the slider on the handle, you can zoom to capture smooth footage at a distance. Meanwhile, a glance at the bright, intuitive OLED display is enough to see the gimbal mode, Bluetooth and WIFI status, battery level and other important parameters.

Take control and expand your creative palette

As well as the three basic modes Pan Follow (PF), Follow (F) and Lock (L), Zhiyun's CRANE-M2 offers some inspiring features for even more creativity. Full-Range POV Mode allows 360° synchronous movement on all three axes, providing an unprecedented visual experience for the creator. Vortex Mode gives video makers the freedom to create 360° barrel shots in all dimensions. Go Mode is ideal for sports and action because it allows a fast pan or tilt to capture fast moving subjects like a football player or a flying bird, without missing anything. And Selfie mode allows you to quickly turn the camera 180° to face yourself – perfect for vloggers.

Expand and connect

CRANE-M2's WiFi and Bluetooth features provide seamless wireless camera control through the gimbal handle and Zhiyun's exclusive app. The ZY PLAY app opens up a new world of filmmaking, as well as remote control, and advanced functions including timelapse, panorama and Vertigo shot.

CRANE-M2's convenient ¼-inch threaded holes make it easy to attach audio, lighting and monitoring equipment to make your personal mobile studio complete. The battery runtime of up to 8 hours can keep everything working non-stop. CRANE-M2 itself can charge cameras, phones and other devices, and it can also be charged from a power bank or other source.

Pricing and availability

Zhiyun's new CRANE-M2 retails at $269 and will be available for sale on Zhiyun official stores and at major photo retailers in US including B&H and Best Buy.

For more information on all features of CRANE-M2, please visit: https://www.zhiyun-tech.com/cranem2.

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech

For any inquiries, please contact:

Nikki Li

+8618826046902

SOURCE Zhiyun

Related Links

http://www.zhiyun-tech.com

