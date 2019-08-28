ZHIYUN Announces Kickstarter Campaign for SMOOTH-Q2 Mobile Gimbal

At Zhiyun we believe we have a responsibility to encourage people to be more creative. Zhiyun can empower their creativity by helping show their ideas to the whole world. In doing so, we are launching our new mobile gimbal on Kickstarter because it is a place where creativity flows and it is the starting point for millions of creative ideas. So it is a perfect match for our core belief, that everyone can be a filmmaker.

Zhiyun's new SMOOTH-Q2 gimbal, with its simplicity, portability, flexibility and unique design, makes this Kickstarter dream become reality by transforming an ordinary smartphone into a professional camera in seconds.



SMOOTH-Q2's professional features and ultra-long 17-hour battery life are ready to capture life's important moments – the micro-USB port also allows SMOOTH-Q2 to act as a power bank for phones, cameras and other devices. SMOOTH-Q2 can directly control iOS and Android smartphone camera for photo and video taking. Professional filmmaking functions like time lapse, slow motion, object tracking and full-range POV mode make it easy to seize life's beautiful moments and express them in your own personal style.



SMOOTH-Q2's control zone conveniently offers an intuitive mode indicator LED, five-way joystick with quick mode switching, a photo/record button, and supports accessories with its 1/4-inch screw hole. The lightweight and easy-to-use gimbal is built from aluminum alloy material using precise CNC technology and it features enhanced motor durability and excellent reliability and longevity.



As part of its corporate social responsibility focus, Zhiyun is contributing to the Kickstarter photography, videography and art creation community, as well as non-profit film, art, technology education organizations and schools in New York, and to organizations documenting humanitarian, cultural, and historical events.



Zhiyun's SMOOTH-Q2 Kickstarter campaign started on August 27, 2019. The super early bird price is $109 for the Standard Package (SMOOTH-Q2 Stabilizer, phone holder, wrist strap and charging cable). The optional Premium Package includes everything in the standard package, and adds a mini tripod, portable bag and phone charging cable, for a super early bird price of $119.



SMOOTH-Q2 official Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zhiyun/zhiyun-smooth-q2-a-truly-pocket-size-advanced-mobile-gimbal?utm_source=PR-01&utm_campaign=Q2



SMOOTH-Q2 video link:

https://youtu.be/2GKbkO2VNI4

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech

SOURCE ZHIYUN

Related Links

http://www.zhiyun-tech.com

