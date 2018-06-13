ZHIYUN EVO 2 - the Next Action Camera Stabilizer Spotted in CeBIT 2018

The sigature feature of EVO 2 is splash-resistant. Covered with ABS composite materials, EVO 2 can keep spills away even when charging action cameras. It's worth noting that during the exhibition, ZHIYUN demonstrated this feature to visitors by putting it in a water-spray box. The test proved its water-proof capability, and ensured safe use of the gimbal outdoors even on rainy days.

While currently almost all the action camera stabilizers on the market adopt the time-consuming screws-harness design, EVO 2 comes with a clip-up harness to hold the action camera. With a simple click, users can set up the camera within seconds.

Another highlight is the camera & gimbal control panel on EVO 2, through which users can directly access Gopro functions, switch between video and photo taking, or enter various stabilizer control modes. Additionally, EVO 2 also features two new control modes, the POV mode and full-speed following mode - Beast mode. Connected to EVO 2, the APP ZY Play allows convenient adjustment of GoPro camera parameters and enables remote control on the gimbal attitudes.

The splash-resistant composite material also makes EVO 2 a piece of lightweight kit, delivering better portability and comfort of use. To increase the security, now a wrist strap with tough build quality is added for double insurance for adventurers and sports photographers.

EVO 2 is also visual appealing. With the new appearance, it is no longer confined to black or white but cool gray, conveying a neutral feeling which is catchy, stylish and even kind of rebellious.

CeBIT 2018 is a 5-day event from June 11-15 in Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany. Visit ZHIYUN at B46-22, Hall 11 and know more about this newest product, along with flagship products CRANE 2, CRANE Plus and SMOOTH 4.

