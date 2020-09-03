Zhiyun Presents SMOOTH-XS, a New Colorful Alternative of SMOOTH-X

SMOOTH-XS is a new foldable smartphone gimbal with a sleek body and ergonomic handle design. By sliding the vertical arm, you can unfold and quickly start shooting. Weighing only 246g, SMOOTH-XS can be easily tossed into a bag and even a pocket. Thanks to the unique design, the axis never blocks the view even in ultra-wide angle shooting.

SMOOTH-XS lets users explore the wider world from a broader perspective with a built-in 260mm aluminum telescopic rod. Now they can include more friends, get more views, and have extra fun.

The handy operation panel makes SMOOTH-XS unimaginably simple to use. Users can film, control zooming and gimbal modes with the buttons, joystick and zoom slider. The multifunctional M button allows users to capture moments in versatile modes, and switch between landscape and portrait in a breeze.

Via Bluetooth connection, SMOOTH-XS allows direct control of phone cameras. Four-hour runtime and direct charging with a power bank keep you powered up for creation.

Packed with Intelligent Features

With ZY Cami app, users can just make a V gesture or wave to the camera to start taking a photo/video without any timer settings.

Wherever they go, SMOOTH-XS follows. Simply frame the desired object of the video shoot, and then let SMOOTH-XS do the rest. Slow motion, immersive timelapse and panorama are offered in the function palette.

ZY Cami, Easy Edit like a Pro

SMOOTH-XS can be used with ZY Cami – a dedicated app providing a system that is smart, friendly, and easy but also offers advanced professional functions. Create your film effortlessly: SMART filmmaking mode offers a palette of preset story templates integrated with customized music, camera motions and special effects. Users can also edit your video like a pro just with the app. Everything a photographer could possibly need is here: cutting, clipping, adding music, stickers, subtitles, transitions, beauty mode and more.

Pricing and availability

Zhiyun SMOOTH-XS will be available at Zhiyun Store at $74.99.

Read more information at official website and YouTube channel.

About ZHIYUN

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech

SOURCE Zhiyun