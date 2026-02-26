Zhongchao Inc. Announces 1-for-8 Share Consolidation

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced that the Company will effectuate a 1-for-8 share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares of US$0.001 par value each (the "Share Consolidation").

Beginning with the opening of trading on March 2, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol "ZCMD", but under a new CUSIP number of G9897X123. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Upon the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, every eight (8) Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each will be consolidated into one (1) Class A ordinary share with a par value of US$0.008 each, and every eight (8) Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each will be consolidated into one (1) Class B ordinary share with a par value of US$0.008 each. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole number. Immediately prior to the Share Consolidation, the Company has a total of 25,754,124 Class A ordinary shares and 4,999,772 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding, respectively. As a result of the Share Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 3,219,267 Class A ordinary shares and 624,972 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding, respectively, subject to the rounding up of any fractional shares. The Share Consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders and board of directors on February 10, 2026.

Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public.

