Zhongchao Inc. Launched New Line of Business Focusing on Tumor and Rare Disease Patient Management

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the launch of the patient management service focusing on the professional field of tumor and rare disease operated through its subsidiary Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongxin").

Zhongchao has been closely following up on the new study and research of tumor and rare disease both in China and worldwide. Based on the statistics provided by World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were approximately 19.29 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths globally in 2020. China had approximately 4.57 million new cancer cases in 2020, accounting for approximately 23.7% of the total cancer cases around the world. China's National Health Commission indicated that there are approximately 20 million patients with rare disease in China. Medical treatment markets for both cancer and rare diseases have been expanding along with the increasing number of patients.

The Company has realized that, in addition to drug development and more advanced medical treatment options, patients' active engagements in the treatment is also critical to lead to better overall treatment outcomes such as higher chemotherapy completion rate, lower rehospitalization risk and longer survival time. Many multinational pharmaceutical companies have also realized such significance by conducting strategic investments in not only drug developments but also patient management projects.

With our MDMOOC online platform which provides information, education, and training services for healthcare professionals and Sunshine Health Forums which provides healthcare knowledge for the public, the Company could provide technical supports for Zhongxin's patient management services to assist patients with tumor or rare disease. Zhongxin plans to build a comprehensive patient management system with integrated data insights into existing clinical workflows.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "Zhongxin is built upon our years of healthcare training service experience and successful platforms for healthcare professionals and the general public. We believe that with our patient management services, patients will have access to holistic and effective treatment systems for individual well-being, improved patient experience, optimal allocation of resources and reduced overall costs."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

