Zhongchao Renews Contract with China Association of Health Promotion and Education and GlaxoSmithKline

SHANGHAI, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced the renewal of its partnership with the China Association for Health Promotion and Education and GlaxoSmithKline (China) Investment Limited to continue the medical education program "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Online Course – Connections with Famous Hospitals" ("PAH Project") in 2021.

The PAH Project aims to promote the implementation of the multidisciplinary treatment model of pulmonary hypertension and improve doctors' ability to solve clinical problems. In 2020, more than 200 experts in pulmonary hypertension participated in the PAH Project, training a total of 10,000 clinicians. In 2021, we expect increased clinicians to participate in PAH Project to get training for knowledge updates, skill learning, and experience exchange in pulmonary hypertension.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "Compared to the population base and the number of potential pulmonary hypertension patients in China, the number of physicians specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of this field is very limited. Therefore, our PAH project in 2020 had received positive response and recognition from the majority of clinicians. The success of the PAH project brings valuable experiences for us in educating rare diseases. We believe we will attract more social and commercial cooperation in promoting rare diseases education to grow our business further."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. The Company also offers patient management services under its "Zhongxun" platform (www.zhongxun.online). More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

