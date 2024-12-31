Zhongshan Daily Releases Commemorative Edition of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link's Opening

News provided by

Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center

Dec 31, 2024, 03:03 ET

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (A report from Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center) Since the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link on June 30, 2024, half a year has elapsed. Data shows that, by October, 2024, the traffic volume on the Link had exceeded 10 million vehicle trips. The peak was on October 1, with traffic flow reaching 155,000 vehicles that day, setting a new record since its opening. This Link, known as one of the world's most challenging marine engineering projects, has ushered the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into the "Era of Great Links." To mark the occasion, Zhongshan Daily released a "Commemorative Edition of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link's Opening" on the opening day. This edition was published in both Chinese and English, and features an eight-page, double-sided layout, adorned with a colorful illustration, titled "Dragon Soaring Over Lingding Ocean", illustrating the vibrant picture of coordinated development and the soaring potential of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Commemorative Edition of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link’s Opening
Commemorative Edition of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link’s Opening

SOURCE Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center

