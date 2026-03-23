Ziba Med Spa and La Vie Center Expand Cosmetic Gynecology and Wellness Services in Tarzana

TARZANA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziba Med Spa, in collaboration with La Vie Medical Center, announced an expansion of women's wellness services in Tarzana, adding an expanded scope of cosmetic gynecology and intimate wellness care led by Dr. Michael Eshaghian, a board-certified physician with clinical focus in cosmetic gynecology, intimate wellness, and regenerative treatments.

Dr. Michael Eshaghian & Dima Hamzeh

The clinics stated that the expansion is intended to meet growing patient interest in medically guided, consultation-based options for intimate wellness concerns that may arise across different life stages, including postpartum changes, hormonal transitions, and age-related concerns. Services are offered through individualized evaluation and care planning, with an emphasis on privacy, patient education, and medical oversight.

The clinics stated that the growth in consultation-based intimate wellness care reflects broader shifts in women's health conversations, including increased awareness of postpartum recovery, perimenopause and menopause-related changes, and quality-of-life concerns that patients may not have previously discussed with a clinician. They added that, rather than being driven by "hype," the category has increasingly centered on structured medical evaluation, patient education, and individualized care planning.

"Our approach is centered on patient education, privacy, and medically guided care," said Dr. Eshaghian. "Every patient begins with a personalized consultation so we can review concerns, discuss appropriate options, and determine a plan based on medical suitability and individual goals."

Dima Hamzeh, Director of Operations, Marketing, and Strategy at Ziba Med Spa, added, "Many women live with concerns they have not felt comfortable discussing. This expansion is designed to make consultation-based care more accessible in a respectful environment where patients can ask questions, understand options, and make informed decisions with appropriate medical guidance."

What Cosmetic Gynecology Can Address:

Cosmetic gynecology is a clinical area that may involve surgical and non-surgical approaches for patients who wish to discuss functional and/or aesthetic intimate wellness concerns. Depending on an individual's needs and medical history, consultations may include discussion of concerns such as vaginal dryness, discomfort, tissue changes, or structural concerns. The clinics note that any recommended approach is determined through clinical assessment and medical suitability.

Expanded Services Now Available:

Under Dr. Eshaghian's medical direction, Ziba Med Spa and La Vie Medical Center provide access to non-surgical options (as clinically appropriate) and surgical procedures (when clinically indicated). Services may include:

Non-Surgical Options:

CO2 laser vaginal rejuvenation

Vaginal PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapies

Vaginal Botox

Vaginal brightening treatments

G-Spot and C-Spot enhancement options

Intimate wellness and hormonal consultations

Surgical Procedures:

Labiaplasty (labia minora reduction/reshaping)

Labia majora augmentation/rejuvenation

Surgical vaginal rejuvenation - Structural and functional corrections based on medical assessment

The clinics stated that treatment planning is individualized and begins with a private consultation to review medical history, discuss concerns and goals, and determine appropriate options.

Location and Appointments:

Ziba Med Spa is located at 18556

Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356. For more information or to request a consultation, visit www.zibamedspa.org or call (818) 900-9422.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/zibaaestheticslounge

About Ziba Med Spa:

Ziba Med Spa is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice in Tarzana, California, offering non-surgical aesthetic, regenerative, and wellness services in a medically supervised setting.

About La Vie Medical Center:

La Vie Medical Center is a women's health and medical wellness center in Tarzana, California, providing women's health services, including cosmetic gynecology and regenerative medicine options, through individualized medical evaluation and care planning.

Notes to Editors:

Consultation is required. Services are subject to medical suitability and clinician assessment. Individual results may vary. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.

Media Contact:

Chloe Rodriguez-Williams

[email protected]

http://www.raymani.com

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SOURCE Ziba Med Spa