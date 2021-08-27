ZICOH® Technology by Vivera Granted Second U.S. Patent (US 11,090,449) for Smart Inhaler Device

ZICOH is going to revolutionize the way drugs are prescribed, taken, and managed. Tweet this

Advancements in inhalation therapies and the development of novel inhalable medications to improve treatment options for patients are expected to propel the demand for leading players and technologies like ZICOH in the global inhalable drug and device market. Vivera is a Company focused on improving the quality of drug delivery systems, leading to increased efficacy, more effective disease management, and ultimately, enhanced patient compliance. As it keeps innovating in the drug delivery space, the Company has filed additional patents around the ZICOH technology and has several more in preparation.

"We have designed ZICOH and the supporting firmware, software, database, network, and security elements around it as a programmable and reconfigurable system for numerous applications," said Dr. Mehdi Hatamian, Chief Scientific Advisor for Vivera. "The system is capable of adapting to the requirements for delivering numerous drugs in various modalities. Its use as an inhaler is one such example in Vivera's pipeline of technologies."

At its core, ZICOH is a smart, secure, inhaler device featuring medication dosage control and delivery as part of a fully-integrated medication management system. The device can be programmed by the prescribing physician and dispensing pharmacist to control and individualize the prescribed medication dosage amount, frequency, and maximum dosage for each patient. This closed-loop system enables the provider the ability to monitor both the efficacy of treatment and track medications known to have an increased risk for abuse and addiction. When patients do not take medications as prescribed, it can adversely affect patient outcomes, including length and quality of life, and the overall cost of care.

"ZICOH is going to revolutionize the way drugs are prescribed, taken, and managed, especially those with low compliance or high abuse rates. It will be a key tool in monitoring the use of addictive medications currently fueling the opioid crisis," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "We are losing too many innocent lives to addiction and it's time to step it up and work as a team to prevent more people from becoming addicted to prescription medications because of negligence and foul play. We are looking forward to working with the FDA to expedite the process of approval for ZICOH as the device to introduce life-saving medications while providing a solution for the opioid crisis."

About ZICOH®

ZICOH is a secure, smart dosing device designed as part of a closed-loop medication management system backed by software and technology. Broadly patented for multiple applications, Vivera's ZICOH device creates a centralized system to more safely manage and monitor prescription drug use, including for the use of medications with a historically low compliance rate or with a higher propensity for abuse. ZICOH's features like dose-controlled delivery allow only the prescribed dosage type, amount, and frequency to be administered according to the health care provider's orders. Additionally, fingerprint authentication ensures that the medication is dispensed to the person to whom it was prescribed.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Contact: Megan Kay

[email protected]

818-850-8694

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

