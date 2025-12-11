ZIEA Unveils World's First AI Desktop Calendar Designed to Reclaim Your Focus in an Age of Distraction

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIEA, an innovator in personal productivity hardware, today announced the upcoming launch of the ZIEA AI Calendar, the world's first dedicated desktop device designed to help users master their time and disconnect from digital noise. By combining unified calendar syncing with a physical "Focus" interface, ZIEA offers a tangible solution to the modern crisis of smartphone distraction.

In an era where the average person checks their phone 144 times a day, trying to plan a schedule on a smartphone often leads to getting lost in social media. ZIEA solves this by decoupling the calendar from the chaos of the phone, providing a dedicated "Head-Up Display" for life's most important tasks.

The Philosophy: Reclaiming Focus from the "Attention Economy"

ZIEA was built on a simple philosophy: To manage your time, you must first protect your attention.

"We realized that the tool we use to plan our lives—the smartphone—is also the tool designed to distract us," said Dr. Darcy, Co-founder of ZIEA. "We built ZIEA to be a sanctuary for your focus. It allows you to visualize your day and execute your goals without the risk of falling into a digital rabbit hole. It is about moving from being busy to being truly effective."

The Solution: World's First AI-Powered Desktop Companion

ZIEA is not just a digital calendar; it is a command center powered by advanced AI. It bridges the gap between intention and action through four core pillars:

Design Meets Utility Designed for the modern desk, ZIEA also functions as a high-speed 165W charging hub, capable of powering laptops, phones, and accessories, eliminating cable clutter while optimizing workflow.

Availability The ZIEA is currently available for pre-order, with early backers receiving a 40% discount.

To learn more about the device and join the waitlist, visit ziea.net .

About ZIEA ZIEA is a hardware technology company dedicated to building tools that respect human attention. Founded by a team of designers and engineers tired of digital distraction, ZIEA aims to bring tangible focus back to the digital workspace.

