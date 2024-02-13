Ziebart Accelerates Growth and Ranks #150 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Caps Year of Award-Winning Growth Heading into 65th Anniversary Celebration

TROY, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, has entered its 65th year in operation on the heels of an impressive 2023 marked by significant development deals and prestigious award honors in the franchising industry.

Ziebart welcomed a new store to the franchise system in spring 2023 in Triadelphia, WV. The brand also solidified four new franchising agreements, including Ziebart's first multi-unit deal to bring three shops to Houston, TX. Additional stores are currently in development in Washington, PA, Ruskin, FL, and Phoenix, AZ, signaling growing demand for automotive aftermarket services as the used vehicle market continues to shape the auto industry as a whole. Today, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 19 states and 37 countries.

"As we celebrate our company's 65th anniversary this year, it's humbling to take a look back at everything we've achieved to this point," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "Our growth is a reflection of the top-of-the-line products and services we offer and the franchise owners that serve their communities, with each location having a significant impact on the lifespan of the used vehicle market."

Ziebart was additionally recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Franchise 500® ranks Ziebart as #150 – up 19 spots from 2023 – for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Entrepreneur also ranked Ziebart as #1 in Automotive Aftermarket Services, and was named to the outlet's 10+ Club for being ranked on the Franchise 500® list for more than 10 consecutive years.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In a separate honor, Ziebart was named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review in the outlet's 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities. Cited for its overall franchise strengths, one of Ziebart's most iconic franchise features are its veteran franchisee benefits. On top of waiving the franchise fee for veterans, 10% of Ziebart's franchise owners are veterans, earning the brand recognition as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans by VetFran in 2023.

For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

