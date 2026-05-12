Ziebart Launches Nationwide "Detail for Dad" Contest for the Ultimate Car Makeovers

The second annual Father's Day contest will surprise two dads with a full interior and exterior detailing with Inner-Guard® Plus

Kids can nominate their dad with a 150-word submission, entries close June 1

Winners to be announced June 8

TROY, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services fondly referred to as the "dad of the automotive industry," is giving the gift of a pristinely clean vehicle to two lucky father figures with its second annual "Detail for Dad" nationwide contest.

"We want two deserving dads to feel appreciated and loved with a car that looks and feels brand new." Post this This Father’s Day, Ziebart is giving the gift of a pristinely clean vehicle to two lucky father figures with its second annual “Detail for Dad” nationwide contest. Kids can secretly nominate their father or father-figure to win a complete Ziebart Interior and Exterior Detailing with Inner-Guard® Plus to breathe some life back into that “dad mobile.” The deadline to enter is June 1. For more details, please visit: ziebart.com/fathers-day-contest-2026

Whether it's chauffeuring ballerinas and football players – and their smelly gear – to and from practice or serving as the designated driver for the family road trip, dad's vehicle is well-loved, often losing that original "new car" look and feel very fast. Ziebart wants to hear from the kids who think their dad deserves an auto refresh. Kids can secretly nominate their father or father-figure to win a complete Ziebart Interior and Exterior Detailing with Inner-Guard® Plus to breathe some life back into that "dad mobile."

"Between carpools and road trips, there's a lot of family time spent in dad's car, which adds up to a lot of mess over time," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "Fathers and father figures are aways active and on the move, and don't always have time to deep clean their rides. We want two deserving dads to feel appreciated and loved with a car that looks and feels brand new."

How to Enter:

Children of all ages are invited to submit a 150-word story about why their dad deserves a Ziebart-worthy shine. Whether the entry comes from an adult child wanting to show Dad some love, or a younger child with the help from an adult, silly or sentimental stories are all welcome, as long as Dad doesn't find out – this is a surprise!

Entries Must Include:

Dad or Father-Figure's Name

An adult's contact information

Child's first name(s) and age(s)

A 150-word (or less) tribute, memory, or messy car confession

Optional: Upload a photo of the messy car, a child's drawing, or a sweet family picture

Please, one submission per email address and no AI-generated submissions or photos.

Deadline to Enter: June 1, 2026

Winners Announced: June 8, 2026

Enter online at: ziebart.com/fathers-day-contest-2026

This is a judged contest, entries will be evaluated based on creativity, heart, and originality by Ziebart's panel of judges. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter on behalf of a child. By submitting, you grant permission for Ziebart to use content for promotional purposes – including, but not limited to, using name and imagery (photos, video, etc.) on social media, online at Ziebart.com, and through media outlets for interviews regarding the contest. Full rules and details are available at ziebart.com/fathers-day-contest-2026.

To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart