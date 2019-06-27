Ziebart Awards Dealer of the Year to Syracuse, NY Franchisees

"We are beyond grateful for all the hard work Richard and his sons have done to support the Ziebart vision of being the preferred choice for automotive appearance and protection services. Our brand is celebrating 60 years and it's because of our passionate group of Ziebart Owners and their dedicated teams. We recognize their achievements and are grateful they are all a part of our team, that works to preserve and continue our brand's legacy. We congratulate them on this award and wish them continued success," says Thomas E. Wolfe, President/CEO of Ziebart International Corporation.

About Ziebart®

Ziebart International Corporation is headquartered in Troy, MI, representing a global franchise network of vehicle protection and appearance services. Founded in 1959, the company was named after the German inventor, Kurt Ziebart, the creator of the company's flagship product rust protection. From its beginning, the company has been innovative in the products it brings to market, the markets that it does business in, and the way the company is operated. As a member of the International Franchise Association, Ziebart is in the elite top 5% of brands that have sustained and prospered utilizing the franchise business model for over 60 years. Ziebart currently operates approximately 400 licensed locations with over 1,000 service centers in 34 countries. Ziebart is the world's leading name in automotive services that renew, protect, preserve, and enhance the appearance of cars and trucks. Visit www.ziebart.com for more information.

