Ziebart Celebrates 65 Years of Defending Vehicles with Museum Exhibit Unveiling, Partnership Announcements

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Kicks Off 65-Year Anniversary with Event at Detroit Historical Museum

TROY, Mich., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation – the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services of 65 years – is excited to kick off its milestone anniversary celebration with the Defending Our Legacy: Ziebart's 65th Anniversary event to unveil a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum. Brand founder Kurt Ziebart's family will be in attendance, along with the head of the International Franchise Association (IFA), and a University of Michigan icon. In addition to the fanfare associated with the event, Ziebart will also announce a number of new initiatives, including significant partnership agreements, a national advertising campaign, and the introduction of the brand's first-ever mascot.

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

"As we celebrate 65 years of defending vehicles, we're proud to have played a role in Detroit's rich history in the automotive industry," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart. "As we look forward to continuing to build upon this foundation of innovation, invention, and problem solving, we're thrilled to commemorate our 65th anniversary with this remarkable partnership and event at the Detroit Historical Museum."

Defending Our Legacy: Ziebart's 65th Anniversary Event Details

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI

Programming begins at 10AM ET

At the center of the celebration will be the unveiling of Ziebart's new exhibit in the Detroit Historical Museum, which will appropriately be showcased in the museum's America's Motor City exhibition. The new exhibit will detail the last 65 years of the Ziebart franchise, from the invention of rustproofing in 1959 to the extensive services the brand offers today, including detailing, paint correction and protection, window tinting, and more.

The History of Ziebart

Kurt Ziebart began his first attempts at rustproofing while rebuilding a wrecked Packard in his spare time in the mid-1950's. By 1959, he and his partners opened their first rustproofing shop in Detroit – then-called "Auto Rustproofing Company." Demand quickly grew for their rustproofing services. The company began franchising 1963, and in 1973 was re-named Ziebart International Corporation. For the next 10 years, Ziebart continued to expand – not only in number of stores, but in service offerings, with the introduction of automotive aftermarket accessories in the 1980's, and the addition of detailing services in 1991. Today, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers in 37 countries.

"Ziebart is among an elite group of leaders in the automotive space that make Detroit the capital of the industry, and so it's only fitting that the brand is on display as part of the America's Motor City exhibit," said Elana Rugh, President and CEO of the Detroit Historical Museum. "This exhibit not only pays homage to the incredible legacy of the Ziebart brand, but also highlights the intricate connection between our community and the automotive world."

Embracing the Detroit Spirit

Underscoring the theme of Detroit and community, the event will feature the artwork of Detroit-native Desiree Kelly, who will live-paint a mural depicting iconic Ziebart moments onto a car door. Also attending the event is University of Michigan's very own Victor the Frisbee Dog, who was seen at every home football game on the Wolverines' road to the 2024 NCAA championship.

Highlighted in the event will be Ziebart's longstanding dedication to helping U.S. veterans achieve franchising success. The brand waives the entire initial franchise fee for all veterans, which has paved the way to allow for 10% of Ziebart's franchise owners to proudly come from military backgrounds. Their commitment to U.S. veterans has earned Ziebart recognition from VetFran as one of the top franchises for veterans. Ziebart looks forward to extending their dedication to supporting U.S. veterans beyond the franchising world with an exciting new partnership to be announced at the event.

For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

SOURCE Ziebart