Ziebart Celebrates Grand Opening of Only Arizona Location in Phoenix

Local Owner Introduces Worldwide Leader in Rust Protection, Detailing, Window Tinting and Complete Car Protective Solutions to The Grand Canyon State

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location in Arizona, situated in Mesa at 33 S. Alma School Rd. With a grand opening celebration scheduled for Nov. 16 from 11:00am to 3:00pm, the event will feature local radio stations 101.5 and 94.5 FM, free Rosati's Pizza, the chance to win a free Z-Gloss® Ceramic Paint Coating, a spin-to-win wheel, plenty of giveaways, and more! Additionally, any customers who attend the event will receive 20% off any Ziebart service. Plus, Z-Gloss® Ceramic Paint Protection will be 50% from now until November 30!

Meet the Local Owner:

Backed by the brand's 65+ years of industry experience, Ziebart Phoenix will be owned and operated by local car enthusiast, Doug Williams.

Williams was born and raised in Monterey, Calif. before moving to Arizona to attend Arizona State University .

before moving to to attend . After graduating college, Williams married his wife and the two decided to plant their roots in the Phoenix area, where they have lived for the last 30 years.

area, where they have lived for the last 30 years. It was the longevity of the Ziebart brand and its longstanding reputation that initially drove Williams to invest in the concept and open his own location in his hometown. With a passion for cars and always having done his own vehicle maintenance himself, Williams believes Ziebart's services are the perfect match for Arizona's unique driving conditions.

"I've lived in the Phoenix area for a majority of my adult life and know more than anyone how hard these local roads can be on our vehicles," said Williams. "We're hopeful to turn Ziebart's first Arizona location into a role model small business, increasing the availability of much-needed vehicle protection services and providing top-tier customer service along the way."

The new Phoenix location will offer a wide range of vehicle products and services, including undercoating, rust protection, ceramic coatings, window tinting, and interior detailing. These solutions are designed to help vehicles look better while lasting longer, ensuring that customers can enjoy their cars to the fullest. The opening in Phoenix marks an important milestone for the Ziebart brand and its continued expansion into new markets across the U.S.

Ziebart Phoenix is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com . For more information on Ziebart Phoenix, please visit the location's website, or call (480) 712-4144.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart's services and products, please visit www.ziebart.com . For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

Media Contact:

Evan Hensley

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ziebart