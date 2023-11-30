Ziebart Celebrates Inaugural "Month of Giving" with Year-End Nationwide Charitable Cause

Ziebart

30 Nov, 2023

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Culminates Holiday Season with Joint Franchisee Donation Effort

TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting a time that's all about spreading joy, cheer, and goodwill to others, this holiday season, Ziebart, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is stepping up to help the community. Ziebart is proud to announce its inaugural "Month of Giving" initiative, a collective campaign between its corporate team and its family of franchisees dedicating the month of December to giving back to the communities they serve.

Ziebart of Lansing, Michigan will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots in its showroom as part of the brand's Month of Giving initiative.
For nearly 65 years, Ziebart has been the local expert for vehicle appearance and protection, and now, they are putting an even greater effort toward helping the communities around them. Franchisees throughout the country are encouraged to partner with one or more charitable organizations in their community and help supply funds, gifts, or services to support during a normally grueling period for these organizations.

"Our 'Month of Giving' initiative allows us to extend our reach beyond vehicles to care for the communities we serve," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "Our franchisees are pillars in their communities and this initiative allows them to choose a cause of their own and better the lives of those within those very communities."

Ziebart franchisees have already started the process of selecting and collecting for their chosen charities in their respective communities, including nonprofit organizations Toys For Tots, Lifesteps, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and more.

"As a military veteran myself, I've always felt a passion for giving back to our troops, especially this time of year," said Nick Lambie, franchise owner of Ziebart's Morgantown, West Virginia location. "I've always admired the American Red Cross' 'Holidays for Heroes' program, and I'm looking forward to gathering donations in our store and sending everyday necessities to veterans who may need a little help this holiday season."

For more information or to find a Ziebart and its local charitable cause near you, head to https://www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

