Ziebart Celebrates Second Annual "Month of Giving" with Nationwide Charitable Effort Benefiting Mission 22

Automotive Aftercare Franchise's Holiday Initiative Highlights Continued Dedication to Veterans & Mental Wellness

TROY, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its tradition of giving back to the community and offering support to veterans, Ziebart, the global leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the launch of its second annual "Month of Giving." This December, Ziebart will dedicate its fundraising efforts to benefit Mission 22, a nonprofit committed to supporting veterans and their families as they navigate challenges like PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other mental health struggles.

Through the end of December, Ziebart customers can donate to Mission 22 at www.ziebart.com/monthofgiving. Post this This December, Ziebart will dedicate its fundraising efforts to benefit Mission 22, a nonprofit committed to supporting veterans and their families as they navigate challenges like PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other mental health struggles.

This year's campaign holds special significance, as it is inspired by Ziebart franchise owner and Air Force veteran Nick Lambie. Lambie's passion for giving back to his fellow service members has made him a cornerstone of Ziebart's charitable efforts. The "Month of Giving" campaign is also a key part of Ziebart's ongoing 65th-anniversary celebrations.

Now through the end of December, customers can donate to Mission 22 via GoFundMe and at www.ziebart.com/monthofgiving, with Ziebart matching donations up to $5,000 to amplify the impact.

"Our 'Month of Giving' initiative reflects our deep gratitude for the military community and the values of courage and resilience they exemplify," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "With Mission 22 as our partner, we're honored to support veterans and their families during the holiday season and beyond."

Veterans are at the heart of Ziebart's culture, comprising over 10% of the company's franchise owner base. Ziebart furthers its commitment to veterans by waiving the franchise fee for U.S. military veteran owners, offering entrepreneurial opportunities to those who have served.

"Ziebart's ongoing support of veterans reflects its commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of those who protect our freedoms," said Lambie, owner of the brand's Morgantown, West Virginia location. "The 'Month of Giving' campaign is a powerful way for our customers and communities to join us in supporting Mission 22's critical work."

For more information or to locate a Ziebart near you, visit https://www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart