Ziebart Is Having Another Record Year With Two New International Master Franchise Sales And Multiple U.S. Stores Opening

TROY, Mich., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive franchisor, Ziebart International Corporation, is elated to announce the start of another record year with two new master license agreements, as well as another U.S. license agreement, three more U.S. store openings, and two more U.S. expansions. The new master license agreements have been awarded to National Automotive Company- NATCO S.A.E. in Giza, Egypt and Purdy Auto S.A. in San Jose, Costa Rica. Our newest U.S. license was awarded to Nicholas Lambie for Morgantown, WV.

"We are very excited for the openings of these locations. NATCO S.A.E has a long-standing history of doing business there (Egypt) and Purdy Auto S.A. also has an established presence throughout their country." Thomas E. Wolfe, President/CEO of Ziebart International Corporation said. "We are optimistic for their success and we look forward to our business relationship with both companies for many years to come."

Mr. Wolfe also noted his excitement for the new West Virginia location, as this will be a strong reentrance in a growing market. With the opening of Quakertown, PA, Clinton Township, MI and Dallas, TX, this has been a strong year of brand growth for the almost 60-year-old company. Ziebart is experiencing a resurgence of interest as the automotive market continues to grow. Factor in the growth of existing franchisees and you will see the momentum that Ziebart has created over the last few years.

Ziebart International Corporation is headquartered in Troy, MI, representing a global franchise network of vehicle protection and appearance services for nearly 60 years. The company was founded on its signature service, Genuine Ziebart Rust Protection, in 1959 and operates approximately 400 licensed locations with 950 service centers in 34 countries. Ziebart is the world's leading name in automotive services that renew, protect, preserve, and enhance the appearance of cars and trucks. Ziebart offers a full line of appearance and protection services for both the interior and exterior of vehicles, including Professional Detailing, Ceramic Z-Gloss® Paint Coating, Window Tint, Z-Shield® Paint Protection Film, Vehicle Wraps, Genuine Ziebart Rust Protection, and Undercoating, Rhino-Linings® Sprayed-on Bed Liners, Truck Accessories, and much more. Visit www.ziebart.com for more information.

