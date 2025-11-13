Ziebart Launches 3rd Annual "Month of Giving" to Support Veterans Nationwide This December

Month of Giving initiative to benefit Mission 22, supporting veterans battling PTSD and traumatic brain injuries

Ziebart named as Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

TROY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is excited to announce the launch of its third annual Month of Giving, a nationwide fundraising initiative benefiting Mission 22. The nonprofit organization provides critical support to veterans and military families battling PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other service-related mental health challenges.

Momentum Builds for December Giving

Ziebart's year-round fundraising for Mission 22 has already surpassed $6,000, demonstrating the tremendous impact and generosity of the brand's franchise system. Those efforts will culminate in December for the brand's third-annual Month of Giving initiative, with a goal of raising an additional $5,000 throughout the month.

"Supporting our nation's veterans is part of who we are," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "Month of Giving brings our franchise network, employees, and customers together around an important mission — ensuring veterans and their families receive the support they deserve."

The decision to put system-wide fundraising efforts toward Mission 22 was originally inspired by Ziebart franchise owner Nick Lambie. As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Lambie's personal service story reflects the courage, strength, and resilience found throughout the veteran community.

Veteran-First Franchise Culture

Ziebart's annual Month of Giving initiative continues the brand's longstanding commitment to honoring and uplifting the military community. In fact, with veterans representing more than 10% of its franchise system, Franchise Business Review recently recognized Ziebart as a Top Franchise for Veterans. Underscoring that commitment, Ziebart waives the full franchise fee – valued at $45,000 – for qualifying U.S. veterans, helping empower entrepreneurial opportunities after service.

How to Donate

Beginning December 1, customers visiting participating Ziebart locations can contribute directly to Mission 22 through in-store donation opportunities or online at www.ziebart.com/monthofgiving. To further amplify donations, Ziebart will match contributions up to $5000.

To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

