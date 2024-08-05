Ziebart Partners with Woodward Dream Cruise for a Celebration of Classic Cars

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Honors Classic Cars and Modern Innovation at the World's Largest One-Day Auto Event

TROY, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation (Ziebart) – the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services for 65 years – is proud to announce its role as a presenting partner for the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise . This partnership highlights Ziebart's ongoing commitment to the automotive community and its dedication to preserving and enhancing the lifespan of vehicles.

The Woodward Dream Cruise, renowned as the world's largest one-day classic car event, brings together car enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate classic cars and automotive culture. The event originally began in 1995 to help raise money for a local children's soccer field as owners of cars from the 1950s and 1960s would gather to cruise America's first highway - Woodward Avenue - through Detroit. Organizers were shocked when about a quarter million people showed up and the Dream Cruise has grown each year since. Today, the event draws more than 1 million people with over 40,000 classic cars and this year's event promises to be even more spectacular with Ziebart's involvement.

"In the home for American auto innovation, we can't wait to take even more of a part of Detroit history..." Post this

"The Woodward Dream Cruise is more than just an event; it's a celebration of automotive history and passion," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart. "As we commemorate Ziebart's history and its deep roots in the Detroit area, we are thrilled to partner with an event that shares our love for cars and dedication to preserving their beauty and performance."

As Ziebart celebrates its 65th anniversary as the industry's rustproofing pioneer, it continues to innovate and adapt, prolonging the lifespan of countless vehicles. Attendees of the Memorial Park Auto Show and the Woodward Dream Cruise on August 16-17, can look forward to vehicles new and old that can cruise comfortably, thanks in large part to the rustproofing power of Ziebart. As a sponsor, Ziebart and its new mascot, Bart, will be in attendance with a red 1959 Oldsmobile Super 88 to kick off the weekend event that will feature the auto show, the Dream Cruise itself, and the Cruise in Shoes 5K walk/run. Continuing its partnership with US Military veteran and family support group Mission 22, Ziebart will also have opportunities for attendees to donate to the non-profit group for a chance to win gift cards, giveaways, and more.

"Throughout the weekend, it's always exciting to drive back into history through automobiles that keep our history alive," continued Wolfe. "In the home for American auto innovation, we can't wait to take even more of a part of Detroit history and see the passion of people from around the globe."

To find a full schedule for the Dream Cruise, please visit https://www.woodwarddreamcruise.com/ .

To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com . For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities .

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit ziebart.com .

SOURCE Ziebart