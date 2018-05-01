Ziebart Welcomes Two New Franchisees in Pennsylvania and Texas

Mike Jensen of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, is the fourth franchisee in the state and is slated to celebrate his grand opening in July 2018. Operating his location with help from his son Colin, the two are very excited and anxious to hit the ground running. Pankerj Pragji and his wife Dipa L. Desai will be opening the third Ziebart location in Texas and first location for the Dallas market. The franchise couple are focused on property negotiations and expect to open their doors in the coming months.

"This year is on track to be another record growth year for franchise development," said Thomas E. Wolfe, President/CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "With the addition of these two locations, as well as the expansion in West Seneca, NY in March, we are excited to extend our reach into these new markets."

Ziebart is one of the oldest franchised brands in the world. The company offers single and master franchise opportunities to qualified investors. While many small businesses fail within three years, the average Ziebart store owner has been leading their local market for over 20 years.

