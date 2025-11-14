Ziegler Advises Infinity Hospice Care on its Strategic Partnership with LifeCare Home Health

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Infinity Hospice Care (IHC) on its strategic partnership with LifeCare Home Health (LCHH).

Infinity Hospice Care is a trusted, family-owned hospice and palliative care provider serving communities across Nevada and Arizona. The Company was founded in 2003 by Mary Bertram and built on the belief that every person deserves to live with dignity, comfort, and peace during life's most tender moments.

This strategic partnership significantly expands LCHH's hospice presence in Nevada and marks the organization's entry into Arizona — a new state in its growing national footprint. The addition of Infinity's Inpatient Hospice Unit (IPU) in Las Vegas also introduces a new level of care capability to LCHH's portfolio, offering patients high-acuity support in a home-like environment. For LifeCare, this acquisition represents a continued investment in building a scalable, integrated post-acute care network focused on quality, compassion, and innovation. With this acquisition, LifeCare now operates across Texas, Florida, and Nevada, with an expanding presence in Arizona and a growing hospice portfolio.

"Infinity Hospice Care has built an outstanding reputation for compassionate, patient- and family-centered care," stated Dean Alverson, CEO of LifeCare Home Health Family. "By joining forces, we're expanding our reach into Arizona and deepening our commitment to ensuring every patient and family experience dignity, comfort, and clinical excellence during their health care journey" Alverson concluded.

Under the leadership of Darren Bertram, Chief Executive Officer, Infinity has grown into a leading regional hospice provider, serving thousands of patients annually through locations in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Reno, NV, and Phoenix, AZ.

"My mother started Infinity Hospice Care to ensure that families received the kind of compassionate, high-quality care she wished for her own loved ones," stated Darren Bertram, CEO of Infinity Hospice Care. Bertram continued, "Joining the LifeCare family allows us to carry that legacy forward with the added strength of national resources, innovative systems, and shared values."

"Ziegler was very happy to engage with Darren Bertram and his family and to help Infinity find the right partner for the next chapter of its story," stated Ken Benton, Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. Hendrickson continued, "We believe Dean and LifeCare will help Infinity reach new heights while continuing to provide exceptional end of life care, consistent with Infinity's mission."

SOURCE Ziegler