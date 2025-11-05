ZIEGLER ADVISES JOINT VENTURE ON THE SALE OF TENNESSEE ENTRANCE FEE COMMUNITY

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to McFarlin Group on the sale of Asbury Place Maryville, a 117-unit entrance fee community located in Maryville, Tennessee (the "Community"), a joint venture between McFarlin Group and Artisan Capital Partners.

The Community sits on 40 acres in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains and consists of 73 modern independent living apartments and cottages, and two 22-unit assisted living and memory care buildings that were built in 2017. The Community also includes a 43,000 square foot decommissioned assisted living building that the new owner intends to redevelop.

HutsonWood, a not-for-profit, mission-driven senior-living and housing organization founded in 1988, purchased the property and took over operations on November 1, 2025. Based in Nashville, HutsonWood offers a multitude of market-rate and affordable housing options throughout Tennessee. The acquisition expands its market-rate services in the Knoxville MSA.

"Our philosophy has always been to deliver compassionate, resident-centered services and enriching environments," said Douglass B. Smith, President & CEO of HutsonWood. "Acquiring Asbury Place Maryville allows us to bring those standards of excellence to the Maryville area, while also advancing our strategic goal of operating life plan communities."

Matt Johnson, Managing Partner of McFarlin Group, commented "Ziegler's focus on a select group of qualified buyers helped us identify a strategic partner for the Community that understands the complexities of the entrance-fee product and will be able to achieve continued success at Asbury Place Maryville."

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing and Care Practice, said, "It was an honor and pleasure working with McFarlin and HutsonWood on this successful transition. HutsonWood continues the trend we are seeing of growth-focused, not-for-profit organizations being aggressive in today's acquisition market."

Ziegler Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

