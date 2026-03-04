ZIEGLER ADVISES PREFERRED VASCULAR GROUP ON ITS ACQUISITION BY SURGERY PARTNERS

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Preferred Vascular Group (PVG) in connection with its acquisition by Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY), a leading operator of surgical facilities and ancillary services. Founded in 2005, PVG is a leading Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) operator focused specifically on dialysis access procedures, with eight ASCs in Georgia and Ohio.

Don Holton founded the Company after identifying a gap in dialysis access care and seeking to fill a critical role in the dialysis ecosystem. PVG provides a cost-efficient, high-quality outpatient option for the initial creation and maintenance procedures required for patients receiving dialysis care. The group's state-of-the-art facilities, team of 16 physicians and more than 160 employees are focused on delivering exceptional clinical outcomes that benefit patients, referring nephrologists and dialysis clinics.

Surgery Partners' partnership with PVG enables entry into the $6 billion dialysis access market with over two million procedures annually. PVG's management team will continue to lead the new operating entity with backing from Surgery Partners to pursue measured growth centered on exceptional patient outcomes. The acquisition also represents a strategic move to enhance Surgery Partners' presence in the broader vascular market, positioning the organization to leverage PVG's vascular expertise across its full portfolio of surgical centers.

"Ziegler was not only a highly skilled advisor; but they also became an integral part of our team through a highly competitive and complex process. The successful outcome, selling to a publicly traded and nationally scaled short-stay surgical platform, was the optimal outcome that would not have been possible without the partnership between Preferred Vascular Group and Ziegler," stated, Dustin Greene, CEO.

"PVG is a differentiated ASC operator uniquely positioned in the vascular space through its focus on dialysis access procedures, which address a critical pain point in the dialysis care ecosystem. Its services drive significant value to patients, payors, and nephrologists. The partnership with Surgery Partners will help enable PVG to scale its services nationally," added Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice and lead banker on this transaction. Colbert concluded, "We are very excited to have represented PVG on this transaction."

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Arnoff, LLP served as legal counsel to PVG. McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal counsel for Surgery Partners.

