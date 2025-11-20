Ziegler Advises Xealth on its Sale to Samsung Electronics

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Xealth ("Xealth" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare integration platform, on its sale to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung). The transaction, which was originally announced in July, has completed all customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

Xealth, initially spun out of Providence Health System, combines multiple digital health solutions into a single user interface and platform, giving healthcare providers a more complete picture of their patients, and enabling real-time monitoring, continuous engagement and smarter decision making. Xealth acts as an orchestration layer that gives health systems control over how they manage, filter, and use data. The company currently has a network of more than 500 U.S. hospitals and more than 70 digital health solution partners, which will gain access to Samsung's platform and enhance the connected care platform.

Samsung has stated that this acquisition will further their push to unify fragmented health information and to empower individuals to take control of their own health.

"It has been a pleasure working with Mike McSherry, Aaron Sheedy, and the Xealth team. We are excited to see what Xealth and Samsung will achieve together as the digital health space continues to evolve," stated Grant Chamberlain, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice.

Brian McGough, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice added, "Ziegler was also pleased to work with Xealth's leading health system investors, including Advocate Health, Banner Health, ChristianaCare, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, Nebraska Medicine, Providence Health, Stanford Health, and UPMC among others."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team was led by Grant Chamberlain and Patrick Hayes with support from Joe Gannon and Milena van der Reis. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Xealth.

Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

About Xealth

Xealth created the leading digital health platform helping health systems deliver connected, personalized care at scale. Embedded in the EHR, it enables clinicians to prescribe, automate, and measure the impact of digital tools—including apps, services, and wearable data—within existing workflows. Now part of Samsung's connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation. For more information, visit https://www.xealth.com/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler